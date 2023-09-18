Graham Norton's Tale Of Meeting Prince Harry While Clubbing Involves An 'Obsessed' Carrie Fisher

Graham Norton has recalled a rather A-list encounter with Prince Harry.

The BBC chat show host has revealed how he once met the royal at a nightclub, where he was partying with late Star Wars actor Carrie Fisher.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Graham told of how Carrie became “obsessed” with needing to meet the future Duke of Sussex.

Graham revealed: “I came out of the toilets and there was this man that went, ‘What are you doing here?’, and I went, ‘Oh, I’m just going to the toilet,’ and it was Harry.

“Carrie Fisher was with me that night and she became obsessed. She was Princess Leia, so she had to meet Prince Harry. So we hunted around, and they did meet.

“Somewhere there is a picture of Princess Leia and Prince Harry,” he said.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Carrie was a frequent guest on Graham’s chat show prior to her death in December 2016, after suffering a heart attack on a flight.

The presenter interviewed the Star Wars actor for what turned out to be the final time weeks before her death, recalling the moment in a 2017 interview.

“It was that thing like, ‘oh, if we’d known, I wish we’d done a better job,’” he said. “It was such a shock. And because she wasn’t someone who was in my life all the time, it’s taken a long time to figure out that she has gone.”

He said: “She was ill – and I feel bad talking about it – she was under the weather, she was sick.

“She did nearly cancel and then she thought, ‘Graham will be nice to me’, so she got herself in the car and to the studio and got through the show.

“And we thought, ‘get well soon’… and then we heard the news of the heart attack. But you sort of thought, that can’t be the end of Carrie Fisher – she was such a life force.”

He added: “She was so larger than life, it seemed surely nothing so mundane could finish her.”

Graham Norton and Carrie Fisher on his BBC chat show

Elsewhere in his US TV interview, Graham was asked for what he felt public opinion was about Harry and his wife Meghan Markle was back in the UK.

He said. “I think in the press, it’s very anti-them and it’s been kind of a gift to William and Kate because they are deified in the British press – they can do no wrong.

“Kate could do a hit and run and it would be fine, she’s such a lovely person,” he joked.

“Regular people? Do regular people care that much, I don’t think they do. I think they think, just let them live their lives.”

