Graham Norton Show announces Jesy Nelson, Jamie Dornan and more

Former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson, Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan and Dame Judi Dench are set to appear on a future episode of The Graham Norton Show.

In a couple of weeks' time (Friday, October 29), the trio will plonk themselves down in their respective red chairs and chat with the host about their upcoming projects: Nelson is expected to discuss her new single 'Boyz', while Dornan and Dench will be promoting the Sir Kenneth Branagh-directed, black-and-white drama Belfast.

Outlander's Caitriona Balfe also features in the film, though she's not listed to appear alongside her co-stars this time round.

They're not the only guests lined up for the last episode of the month, either.

Hollywood star Salma Hayek will also be stopping by to recall what it was like making her Marvel debut in Eternals, and British rapper Tinie Tempah is set to talk about his hosting stint on new property show Extraordinary Extensions.



This Friday (October 15), Norton will be joined by Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker, Dune's Timothée Chalamet, Dame Eileen Atkins, and comedians Sir Lenny Henry and Sir Billy Connolly, the latter of whom is currently promoting his autobiography Windswept & Interesting.

Coldplay will act as that evening's musical entertainment.

The Friday after (October 22), Fantastic Beasts' Eddie Redmayne, Fargo's Jessie Buckley, Logan's Stephen Merchant and Strictly Come Dancing star Motsi Mabuse will appear on the show, with music and additional chat from Sir Elton John and Charlie Puth, who'll perform 'After All' from Elton's The Lockdown Sessions.

The Graham Norton Show airs on Fridays at 10.35pm on BBC One.

