Graham Norton says it's "terrifying" hosting Eurovision in the UK

Even a Eurovision veteran such as Graham Norton feels a little confused about the event finally being hosted in the UK.

The chat show host has been temporarily relocating to mainland Europe over the past 14 years to cover the singing contest as the official commentator for the UK. As the event is now being held in Liverpool this week, Norton couldn't contain his excitement - although seeming a little puzzled - at not having to travel so far this time around.

"I am so looking forward to it," the Irish presenter told OK! Magazine, also admitting it feels a bit "terrifying".

"I don't know what it's going to be like – I still can't quite get my head around that it's going to be in the UK, and it's going to be in Liverpool. It's terrifying!"

It's normally the winning country who hosts the event the following year. The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine has prevented this year's contest being held there following Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra's win in 2022, with the event thus moved to runner-up Sam Ryder's UK.

As for Norton, he will be on double Eurovision duties this year. Alongside his usual job as commentator, the comedian will also host the event with Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, Britain's Got Talent's Alesha Dixon and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina.

Former Great British Bake Off presenter Mel Giedroyc will help Norton, alternating with him in the commentary box.

BBC

The Graham Norton Show star has previously admitted he didn't want to pass up his commentator gig this year out of fear he would be replaced in the future.

"I know that's really greedy of me, but I just thought if I let someone else do the commentating they could be better than me and then I've lost my favourite job," he said on The One Show.

"So I thought, 'No, I'm ring-fencing that'."

