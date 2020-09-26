Graham Norton: 'Ireland is a nation of leavers. I am in awe of the people who stayed and changed minds'

Graham Norton is chipper as we chat in West Cork, where he spends much of his time when his eponymous BBC TV show is not on air, and to which he has repaired during lockdown. Despite the disappointing weather – Storm Ellen is about to wreak havoc on the west, and the following week will bring flooded roads and power outages across the area – and the daily waves of worse and worse news, he’s been quietly getting on with his other career, and the publication of his third novel, Home Stretch. “You know,” he says, “when I was rereading the proofs, it was in lockdown, Black Lives Matter and the world going to hell in a handcart, and I sort of thought, I’ve written an incredibly Pollyanna version of the world. But even if I have it’s a version of the world I like.”

It’s a lighthearted characterisation of his writing, but not entirely accurate. Although his novels are undoubtedly story-based, plot-driven and warmly entertaining – he described his first, Holding, as a “yarn” – they are not without darkness. His second, A Keeper, described the lengths that those in rural isolation will go to in the search for a partner, and Home Stretch is centred on the devastation visited on a small town after a fatal car crash. Beginning in 1987 and bringing us up to the present day, it focuses on an abiding theme of Irish life and literature – the relationship between those who remain and those who leave their families and communities – and also contains a vivid portrait of the evolution of gay life in Ireland.

The latter theme, he says, came about almost by accident. When I suggest that the novel appears to be first and foremost about sexuality, he replies, “Well, it does now that I’ve finished it,” explaining that, as he wrote, the possibility opened up of “this whole conversation between what it’s like being gay in Ireland now and what it was like being gay in Ireland in the mid 1980s. But I didn’t deliberately do that. I probably should claim that I did.”

However it came about, it’s impossible to imagine the book without it. One of its main characters, Connor, is forced to leave the small, fictional town of Mullinmore after his part in the car accident makes him a virtual pariah; but he is also concealing his homosexuality, and has to make his way, via the building sites of Liverpool and the squats and bars of London, to New York before he can live freely.

His story is in stark contrast to his nephew Finbarr’s, a gay man who finds himself, 20 years later, in 2015, visiting an exhibition in Dublin celebrating gay history and activism in Ireland. “What risks had they taken just to be themselves in Dublin in the seventies and eighties? They smiled at him from the past, happy despite never knowing how bright the future might become. They sat, not touching, only showing the camera what they could of their happiness. Finbarr thought of his Uncle Connor in Mullinmore. Had he known these bars and men existed? He doubted it.”

Norton is particularly fond of that scene: “I’m really struck by the bravery and the passion of those people who stayed. Who’d stay? You know, we’re a nation of leavers. That’s what we do. The minute we don’t have a job, off we go. The world loves us and that’s what we do, we go somewhere else. So the people who stayed and fought and changed minds and changed laws: I’m in awe of them.”

Norton’s own exit from Ireland was not sparked by a traumatic incident, like Connor’s, nor a sense of shame. Rather, he craved adventure and – he relishes the irony, given the fame he has achieved – anonymity. Growing up, he had wanted to be an actor, but couldn’t see a route from Bandon, the town in West Cork where he spent part of his childhood; the family had moved around the country because of his late father’s job as a rep for Guinness, but Bandon was where they ended up, and his mother still lives there. He knew no drama schools, no actors, no template to follow; so he went to university in Cork, and then away for a summer, to France and to London.

“And that was my first long period out of the country. And it was just great, I just loved it. I. Loved. It. And then I came back to Cork, and really didn’t love it. My first year in university, there was an anonymity that was just terrific. And then by some fluke, I did really well in my first year exams, particularly in English. And suddenly the lecturers knew who I was, the tutors knew if I didn’t show up ... and I hated it.”

