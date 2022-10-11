Graham McTavish, Nell Hudson, and Steven Cree return for Outlander season 7

Jessica Wang
·2 min read
Graham McTavish, Nell Hudson, and Steven Cree return for Outlander season 7

Outlander fans, rejoice: Graham McTavish, Nell Hudson, Steven Cree, and Lotte Verbeek will reprise their fan-favorite roles on season 7 of the Starz historical drama.

McTavish and co. appeared within the first four seasons of the time traveling series: McTavish portrayed Dougal MacKenzie in seasons 1 and 2, while Hudson played Laoghaire Fraser in seasons 1 through 4. Cree played Ian Murray in seasons 1 through 4, while Verbeek portrayed Geillis Duncan in seasons 1 through 3.

They join series newcomers Gloria Obianyo as Mercy Woodcock, a free Black woman navigating the hardships of life in Colonial America; Rod Hallett as Benedict Arnold, the notorious Revolutionary War soldier turned traitor; Chris Fulton as Rob Cameron, a new acquaintance of Roger and Brianna; Diarmaid Murtagh as Buck MacKenzie, the illegitimate son of Dougal MacKenzie and Geillis Duncan and Roger's ancestor (played by McTavish in season 5), and Kristin Atherton as Jenny Murray, Jamie's sister and Young Ian's mother.

Graham McTavish, Nell Hudson, Steven Cree
Graham McTavish, Nell Hudson, Steven Cree

Jesse Grant/Getty Images; Danny Martindale/WireImage; Karwai Tang/WireImage Graham McTavish, Nell Hudson, Steven Cree

Starz previously announced that Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, David Berry John Bell, Caitlin O'Ryan, and Paul Gorman would also be reprising their roles in the upcoming season, which is currently filming in Scotland. Other series newcomers include Charles Vandervaart, Izzy Meikle-Small, and Joey Phillips.

"One of the many joys of our epic story is the element of time travel which allows us to revisit some of our favorite characters in different times and places, and we're thrilled to welcome back so many familiar faces for season 7," showrunner, writer, and executive producer Matthew B. Roberts said in a statement. "In addition to our returning cast, we're also excited to welcome several new actors to the Outlander family and cannot wait to introduce them to fans in our extended season."

Outlander
Outlander

Robert Wilson/Starz Caitriona Balfe as Claire and Sam Heughan as Jamie on 'Outlander'

Executive producer Maril Davis previously told EW that season 7 is the "biggest season yet," teasing, "We have so many storylines. So many different places. The trajectory — we cover so much terrain. I really feel sorry for our production designer, art department, costume designer and her team. It's such a huge season. We almost can't wrap our arms around it. It's not only the extra four episodes, it's just, the Revolution is here. It's going to be really exciting."

A prequel series, Outlander: Blood of my Blood, is also in the works at the network. Roberts will also oversee and write the prequel set to follow the love story of Jamie Fraser's (Heughan) parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Latest Stories

  • Outlander Recasts Jenny Murray For Season 7 — Find Out Who's Playing Her

    Outlander‘s Murray family will look a wee bit different when the Starz drama returns for Season 7. Kristin Atherton (Doctors, Waterloo Road) is joining the series as a recast Jenny Murray, a role played in Seasons 1 through 3 by Laura Donnelly (The Nevers), the network announced Tuesday. In addition, Starz revealed that some familiar […]

  • Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Relationship Is Short but So, So Sweet

    Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi have been dating since 2021, and she just wished him the cutest happy birthday on Instagram.

  • Paddy Considine reflects on ‘chaotic’ childhood and relationship with his father

    Actor previously called his father a ‘violent bully’

  • ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Trailer: Henry Cavill Joins Millie Bobby Brown

    Helena Bonham Carter also stars in the sequel to the 2020 Netflix hit.

  • Gigi Hadid Takes Up the Cashmere Influencer Baton From Katie Holmes

    She’s been wearing cozy knits from her own brand, Guest in Residence, on repeat.

  • Tori Spelling Celebrates 'Creative' Daughter Hattie as She Turns 11: 'SNL Watch Out'

    Tori Spelling is mom to Beau, 5, Finn, 10, Hattie, 11, Stella, 14, and Liam, 15

  • Mila Kunis Hilariously Responds To 'Symphony Of Boos' From Jimmy Kimmel's NYC Audience

    Kunis visited Kimmel during his one-week stint in Brooklyn, but made the ultimate faux pas by admitting she hates pizza.

  • Lizzo reacts to Kanye West’s comments about her weight

    ‘I feel like everybody in America got my motherf***ing name in their motherf***ing mouth,’ singer said

  • New Book Shares What Rep. Kevin McCarthy Told Trump on Jan. 6: 'They're Trying to F------ Kill Me!'

    The book alleges that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy — publicly a supporter of Donald Trump — grew irate as the president's supporters stormed the Capitol in 2021

  • The Prime Day sale includes a rare sale on Yeti mugs, tumblers & more: Save up to 30%

    Until Oct. 12, Amazon Prime members can save up to 30 per cent on Yeti drinkware via Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

  • Why Kaley Cuoco says getting a pixie cut during 'The Big Bang Theory' was 'the worst decision'

    Kaley Cuoco is reflecting on her hairstyle change amid filming The Big Bang Theory, sharing that her drastic haircut before season eight was a decision that the show's creators weren't privy to at the time.

  • Quick Quotes: Scott Smith out as Hockey Canada's president and CEO, board resigns

    Scott Smith left his role as Hockey Canada's president and CEO on Tuesday after months of controversy over how the national sport organization handled allegations that a group sexual assault involving members of the 2018. The entire board of directors also resigned. The wholesale change at the national sport organization came after a disastrous hearing involving Hockey Canada executives before the standing committee for Heritage Canada last week. Here are some reactions from across Canada on the

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben