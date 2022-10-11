Graham McTavish, Nell Hudson, and Steven Cree return for Outlander season 7

Outlander fans, rejoice: Graham McTavish, Nell Hudson, Steven Cree, and Lotte Verbeek will reprise their fan-favorite roles on season 7 of the Starz historical drama.

McTavish and co. appeared within the first four seasons of the time traveling series: McTavish portrayed Dougal MacKenzie in seasons 1 and 2, while Hudson played Laoghaire Fraser in seasons 1 through 4. Cree played Ian Murray in seasons 1 through 4, while Verbeek portrayed Geillis Duncan in seasons 1 through 3.

They join series newcomers Gloria Obianyo as Mercy Woodcock, a free Black woman navigating the hardships of life in Colonial America; Rod Hallett as Benedict Arnold, the notorious Revolutionary War soldier turned traitor; Chris Fulton as Rob Cameron, a new acquaintance of Roger and Brianna; Diarmaid Murtagh as Buck MacKenzie, the illegitimate son of Dougal MacKenzie and Geillis Duncan and Roger's ancestor (played by McTavish in season 5), and Kristin Atherton as Jenny Murray, Jamie's sister and Young Ian's mother.

Starz previously announced that Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, David Berry John Bell, Caitlin O'Ryan, and Paul Gorman would also be reprising their roles in the upcoming season, which is currently filming in Scotland. Other series newcomers include Charles Vandervaart, Izzy Meikle-Small, and Joey Phillips.

"One of the many joys of our epic story is the element of time travel which allows us to revisit some of our favorite characters in different times and places, and we're thrilled to welcome back so many familiar faces for season 7," showrunner, writer, and executive producer Matthew B. Roberts said in a statement. "In addition to our returning cast, we're also excited to welcome several new actors to the Outlander family and cannot wait to introduce them to fans in our extended season."

Executive producer Maril Davis previously told EW that season 7 is the "biggest season yet," teasing, "We have so many storylines. So many different places. The trajectory — we cover so much terrain. I really feel sorry for our production designer, art department, costume designer and her team. It's such a huge season. We almost can't wrap our arms around it. It's not only the extra four episodes, it's just, the Revolution is here. It's going to be really exciting."

A prequel series, Outlander: Blood of my Blood, is also in the works at the network. Roberts will also oversee and write the prequel set to follow the love story of Jamie Fraser's (Heughan) parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser.

