Graham Matthews Joins Bernet International as Managing Director of M&A Division

Hong Kong, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernet International, the global investment firm based in Hong Kong, has announced that Graham Matthews has joined the firm as Managing Director in its Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) division, to lead the firm’s expansion and to strengthen its public company M&A focus.

“Matthews’ prior work on traditional M&A transactions is well known and held in high regard. If you couple that with his experience and knowledge, it makes him an excellent cultural match with Bernet International’s mission to provide thoughtful, expert, and independent advice” said Felix Kern, Managing Partner. “We are confident that he will be an invaluable resource to our clients as we continue to grow the M&A side of the business, and we’re delighted that he has joined the firm,” he continued.

As a market leader in mid-cap M&A, particularly in Asia and with a long and successful track record, Bernet International has proven once again that they are looking to capture even more market share during the ongoing global pandemic despite the marked slowdown in M&A deals - showing that the pandemic has not erased firms’ appetite for top dealmakers.

Mr. Matthews had this to say; “I look forward to working closely with my new colleagues across the board and will continue to build on the firm’s momentum in the M&A advisory industry.”

About Bernet International

Bernet international has been offering their clients a large selection of financial advice and services since 2013. Working with individuals and companies, Bernet International aims to construct and execute efficient and effective strategies that are proven to generate the returns that their clients are looking for. Bernet international believes that the client should always come first, and works to ensure that they make a positive impact on your financial future.





Media Contact:

Company: Bernet International

Name: Xu Zhu

Email: Info@bernetinternational.com

Website: https://www.bernetinternational.com/



