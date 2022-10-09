Graham-Kapowsin’s secondary shines, offense makes timely plays in win over Curtis

Graham-Kapowsin quarterback Daveon Superales knows that any time the ball gets into the hands of receiver Jabez Woods, good things can happen. Clinging to a four-point lead with under five minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Superales hit Woods on a quick slant.

Woods slipped through one tackle and he was gone, taking the pass 65 yards to the house to extend Graham-Kapowsin’s cushion in what ultimately became a 24-19 win on Saturday afternoon at Art Crate Field.

“We was already facing a little bit of adversity going into that drive,” Woods said. “Time was running short, everybody’s gonna be tired. When they called that play, I knew I had to work. I can’t quit on big-time plays like that.”

As soon as Woods slipped through the defender and had green turf in front of him, Superales knew he was gone.

“He’s just an electric player,” he said. “It’s great having him on the team. Great leader, and I just knew it was going to be a touchdown. … He used to play running back, so he has that vision to run the ball, break tackles. He’s just an all-around great football player.”

The game went back and forth, Graham-Kapowsin holding onto a 17-0 lead and looking well on its way to a comfortable win. But just before the half, Curtis quarterback Rocco Koch hit Xavier Ahrens for a 31-yard touchdown as time expired. Curtis struck again in the third quarter on a 6-yard Koch rushing touchdown. The Vikings hung around, scoring late in the fourth quarter to cut the Eagles’ lead to five, but the ensuing onside kick attempt was unsuccessful.

Koch was successful in the run game, rushing for 127 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the loss. Curtis didn’t have a ton of success in the passing game though, as Koch was held to under 150 yards on the day. Graham-Kapowsin’s secondary played as well as coach Jeff Logan could have hoped for.

“We know that’s the strength of our football team, especially our defense,” Logan said. “We could run probably 12 to 15 guys out there that we feel confident, whether it’s man coverage, zone coverage. That’s the strength of our football team. We’re a little undersized but we’re scrappy and we’re very athletic.”

Graham-Kapowsin is getting healthier, too. The Eagles welcomed reigning 4A SPSL co-MVP Jalen Davenport, a linebacker and running back. Logan said the plan is to ease Davenport back into game action. On Saturday, he tallied just three carries, finding the end zone once on a 1-yard run in which he barreled over a Curtis defender.

“Felt great to have him back,” Superales said. “saw him coming in our jumbo formation, I was just hyped. I knew he was going to get it, knew he was gonna score. Love having that guy back.”

Graham-Kapowsin (4-2) had a lot to replace from last year’s state championship winning team, working in a lot of inexperienced players this fall. Saturday’s result was another positive step in the right direction.

“Every week, we’re working to get better and take it game by game,” Woods said. “I feel like our progression is really good.”