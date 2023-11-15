Advertisement

Graham Ike scores 25 points as No. 11 Gonzaga routs NAIA school Eastern Oregon 123-57

  • Gonzaga forward Braden Huff dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Oregon, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    1/8

    E Oregon Gonzaga Basketball

    Gonzaga forward Braden Huff dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Oregon, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Gonzaga forward Graham Ike celebrates his basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Oregon, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    2/8

    E Oregon Gonzaga Basketball

    Gonzaga forward Graham Ike celebrates his basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Oregon, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Gonzaga forward Anton Watson, left, shoots while pressured by Eastern Oregon guard Preston Chandler during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    3/8

    E Oregon Gonzaga Basketball

    Gonzaga forward Anton Watson, left, shoots while pressured by Eastern Oregon guard Preston Chandler during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Eastern Oregon guard AJ Huddleston, back, shoots while pressured by Gonzaga guard Luka Krajnovic (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    4/8

    E Oregon Gonzaga Basketball

    Eastern Oregon guard AJ Huddleston, back, shoots while pressured by Gonzaga guard Luka Krajnovic (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Eastern Oregon guard Garrett Hawkes (32) shoots while pressured by Gonzaga guard Ryan Nembhard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    5/8

    E Oregon Gonzaga Basketball

    Eastern Oregon guard Garrett Hawkes (32) shoots while pressured by Gonzaga guard Ryan Nembhard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Gonzaga guard Ryan Nembhard, top, and Eastern Oregon guard Malachi Afework eye the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    6/8

    E Oregon Gonzaga Basketball

    Gonzaga guard Ryan Nembhard, top, and Eastern Oregon guard Malachi Afework eye the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, center, reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Oregon, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    7/8

    E Oregon Gonzaga Basketball

    Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, center, reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Oregon, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Eastern Oregon head coach Chris Kemp directs the team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    8/8

    E Oregon Gonzaga Basketball

    Eastern Oregon head coach Chris Kemp directs the team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Gonzaga forward Braden Huff dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Oregon, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Gonzaga forward Graham Ike celebrates his basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Oregon, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Gonzaga forward Anton Watson, left, shoots while pressured by Eastern Oregon guard Preston Chandler during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Eastern Oregon guard AJ Huddleston, back, shoots while pressured by Gonzaga guard Luka Krajnovic (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Eastern Oregon guard Garrett Hawkes (32) shoots while pressured by Gonzaga guard Ryan Nembhard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Gonzaga guard Ryan Nembhard, top, and Eastern Oregon guard Malachi Afework eye the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, center, reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Oregon, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Eastern Oregon head coach Chris Kemp directs the team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
CADEN FRANK
·1 min read

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Graham Ike had 25 points and 11 rebounds in just 18 minutes, and No. 11 Gonzaga beat Eastern Oregon 123-57 on Tuesday night in a tune-up for the Maui Invitational.

Braden Huff scored 23 points and Anton Watson added 20 as five Gonzaga players finished in double figures. Both of them joined Ike in playing less than 20 minutes.

Ike, a transfer from Wyoming, made 11 of 12 shots and combined with Huff and Watson to dominate inside. The trio combined to make 31 of 38 attempts from the field and set the tone for a Gonzaga team that shot 63% overall.

Nolan Hickman added 12 points and Ben Gregg scored 10 for the Bulldogs (2-0). All 12 Gonzaga players scored and played at least eight minutes.

Huff continued to provide an early spark off the bench, scoring 11 points during a 22-10 run midway through the first half. Watson and Ike later combined for 19 of Gonzaga's final 21 points of the first half as the Bulldogs built a 33-point lead at the break.

AJ Huddleston scored 12 points to lead Eastern Oregon (0-4), which played the game as an exhibition.

UP NEXT

Eastern Oregon: Will host Carroll College on Friday.

Gonzaga: The Zags head to Honolulu next week where they will take on No. 2 Purdue in the opening game of the Maui Invitational.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball