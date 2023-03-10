Graham decides to stay at the Eagles, signs one-year extension

Brandon Graham has agreed a one-year extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, turning down the chance to enter free agency.

The veteran defensive end posted a career-best 11 sacks in the 2022 season, and has reportedly signed a deal worth up to $6million.

According to a report from ESPN, the Cleveland Browns had been interested in acquiring Graham, but the 34-year-old ultimately chose to stay in Philadelphia for another year.

"I definitely don't want to miss out on this championship that we're about to make a run for," he told ESPN.

"I pretty much directed [my agent] Joel [Segal] just to get a deal done before free agency so I wouldn't have to go through that part. I'm just so happy everything came to fruition.

"It wasn't even about no money. It was more about wanting to be an Eagle as long as I could still play at a high level, and of course I still have a sour taste in my mouth on how things ended this last year [losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl]."

Graham also recorded 16 quarterback hits in his 17 regular season outings, a total he has only ever bettered twice in his 13-year career.