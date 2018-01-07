Graham 28 points as No. 10 Kansas wins 88-84 at No. 16 TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) -- Devonte Graham wanted the ball down the stretch, and the senior guard kept making free throws for No. 10 Kansas.

Graham scored 28 points, including eight straight free throws in the final 2:02, and the Jayhawks held on for an 88-84 victory over No. 16 TCU on Saturday night.

''He was unreal down the stretch, making tough plays and free throws,'' coach Bill Self said. ''That was a competitive dude.''

Vladimir Brodziansky had eight straight points for TCU to tie the game at 77-all before freshman Marcus Garrett's two tiebreaking free throws put the Jayhawks ahead to stay with 3 minutes left. Graham then made all of his free throws down the stretch for the Jayhawks (12-3, 2-1 Big 12).

''I feel like, if anything, the ball should be in my hands to make plays down the stretch,'' Graham said. ''I definitely wanted to be the one at the free throw line.''

Svi Mykhailiuk added 20 points for Kansas, which was coming off a home loss to Texas Tech and avoided its first 1-2 conference mark since 1990-91. Udoka Azubuike had 14 points , but played only 13 minutes before fouling out.

Brodziansky led TCU (13-2, 1-2) with 20 points, while Jaylen Fisher had 18 points and Desmond Bane 13 before fouling out. Kenrich Williams had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

It was the first meeting between the schools since TCU upset the then-No. 1 Jayhawks in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Tournament last March. The Horned Frogs went on to win the NIT championship, and started this season with a 12-game winning streak before losing two of its first three games in Big 12 play.

''We're right there,'' Bane said. ''We've just got to be able to make plays down the stretch.''

TCU's 17-game winning streak was a school record and the nation's longest before losing 90-89 in its Big 12 opener at home to No. 7 Oklahoma a week earlier. The Frogs then won in overtime at Baylor.