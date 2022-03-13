Gragson breaks through with Phoenix win in dominant showing

DAVID BRANDT
·2 min read

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Noah Gragson shook off some frustrating finishes over the past few weeks to race to his first victory of the season Saturday in a dominant performance in the Xfinity Series at Phoenix Raceway.

Gragson passed Brandon Jones with 14 laps left and pulled away for his sixth career Xfinity victory. The 23-year-old has had a fast car all year, finishing third at Daytona and second at both Fontana and Las Vegas before breaking through for the victory.

“This team's been on a roll so far this year,” Gragson said. “All top-three finishes in the first four races. I can't thank everyone enough for their hard work and we'll try to keep it going.”

There wasn't much drama in this race with Gragson running far up front for the clean win. He led 114 of the 200 laps and his JR Motorsports Chevrolet was obviously the fastest car in the field. The only time he trailed during the last half of the race was when he had to make a green-flag pit stop with 32 laps to go.

Jones had easily his best race of the season by finishing second. Josh Berry was third, Trevor Bayne was fourth and John Hunter Nemechek finished fifth.

“This is exactly what the 19 team needed to turn the season around,” Jones said.

Gragson celebrated his victory with a burnout in front of pit road, shredding his back tires in the process. He and his team continued the celebration by warming their hands over a hunk of burning tire on the track.

Ty Gibbs — who won last week in Las Vegas — started in Row 2 but was shuffled to the back of the field after spinning out following contact with Berry. He rallied to finish sixth. Toyota cars earned four of the top six spots.

Justin Allgaier started 36th but charged up to third place by midway through the race. The two-time winner in Phoenix settled for a 10th-place finish.

Bayne was the pole-sitter but had a pre-race scare when he couldn't get his car off pit road because of a steering wheel issue. His team frantically fixed the issue before the green flag dropped and the 31-year-old was allowed to stay in the top position because NASCAR determined the steering wheel switch was a safety issue.

Bayne's Toyota won the first stage after beating Gragson back to the finish line by 0.06 seconds. Gragson recovered to easily win the second stage, foreshadowing his dominance down the stretch.

Only 10 cars finished on the lead lap. There were no cautions in the final 100 laps of the race.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Austin Cindric optimistic about Phoenix given Xfinity history, Cup speed

    AVONDALE, Ariz. — Austin Cindric has gotten a good feel for the Next Gen car, figuratively and literally. The Cup Series rookie won the brand-new whip‘s first race of the season at Daytona International Speedway. He then earned the pole award at Auto Club Speedway for the second race. And on Saturday, he topped the […]

  • Noah Gragson claims first Xfinity Series win of 2022 at Phoenix Raceway

    Noah Gragson started the year so close to winning but kept falling short. He was third at Daytona before consecutive runner-up finishes at Auto Club Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The No. 9 Chevrolet was finally able to burn it down in Phoenix — literally. Gragson led a race-high 114 of 200 laps to […]

  • Italy seizes Russian billionaire Melnichenko's Sailing Yacht A

    BERGAMO, Italy (Reuters) -Italian police have seized a superyacht owned by Russian billionaire Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko, the prime minister's office said on Saturday, a few days after the businessman was placed on an EU sanctions list following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The 143-metre (470-foot) Sailing Yacht A, which has a price tag of 530 million euros ($578 million), has been sequestered at the northern port of Trieste, the government said. Designed by Philippe Starck and built by Nobiskrug in Germany, the vessel is the world's biggest sailing yacht, the government said.

  • Odesa: Inside the fortified city that is Putin's next target, as people prepare for war

    It is bitterly cold on the beach and the wind is howling. But they keep digging.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Leafs' demons won't discriminate based on playoff opponent

    Unlike other NHL powerhouses, the Maple Leafs appear vulnerable to defeat against any opponent so where they finish in the standings may not ultimately be as important as exercising Toronto's postseason demons.&nbsp;

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Mikaël Kingsbury captures dual moguls gold in 1st event since Beijing Olympics

    Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., gained a measure of revenge against Walter Wallberg, upending the 2022 Olympic moguls champion to win Saturday's dual event in World Cup action in Valmalenco, Italy. It was the first race for Kingsbury since capturing a moguls silver medal at the Winter Games in Beijing last month to become the first male freestyle skier to earn three Olympic medals. "It feels great to win today, especially after the Olympics and the break that followed," the 29-year-old

  • Dominik Hasek still wants all Russian NHLers suspended, calls for donations

    Dominik Hasek isn't backing down from his controversial opinion.