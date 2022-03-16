Graffiti Inspires the Newest Nike Dunk

Following recently revealed "Easter" and "White Mint" colorways, Nike adds to its massive roster of Dunks with a new printed model revealed via Instagram user @Woganwodeyang.

The unique pair implements a canvas upper with raw edges, contrasted by a Swoosh crafted in smooth leather. Layered purple, pink, red and mint shades cover the upper in an airbrush-style application, calling out to the shoe's theme. Graffiti-inspired text lands on the insoles, featuring "NIKE" expressed in a variety of styles.

Take a closer look at the Nike Dunk Low "Graffiti" in the gallery above and stay tuned for official imagery and release details.

