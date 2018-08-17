Graffiti artist welcomes DeMar DeRozan to San Antonio with incredible mural





Toronto fans may not have been thrilled to see him go, but DeMar DeRozan’s new fans south of the border seem to be welcoming the former Raptor with open arms.

Less than a month after DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl were sent to San Antonio in exchange for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green, local graffiti artist Nik Soupè shared his latest Spurs-themed piece on Instagram. And with so many commenters asking where they can get a glimpse of the mural with their own eyes, fans seem to be loving Soupè’s warm welcome for “Deebo.”





If you’re a fan of the Spurs, chances are you’ve already seen a few of Soupè’s previous works. The artist has many Spurs pieces that include Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, and head coach Gregg Popovich. As he mentions in the caption for his DeRozan piece, “it’s been a really interesting year here in @spurs county,” making DeMar a natural subject for his latest effort.

But Soupè is far from a one-trick pony. The talented artist has many incredible pieces that feature the likes of Snoop Dogg, Bruce Lee and Frank Zappa, to name a few.