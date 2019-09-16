Graeme Swann: England risk breaking Jofra Archer and should use Australia's Mitchell Johnson as inspiration

Graeme Swann has warned England could break Jofra Archer if they continue to use the rapid bowler so frequently.

The World Cup-winning paceman made his Test debut at Lord’s, where he put on an exhibit of ferocious bowling - including the delivery which left Steve Smith concussed.

Archer picked up five wickets in that Test before claiming six in an innings at Leeds. After bowling 27 overs and going wicketless in the first innings at Old Trafford, he returned with a six-wicket haul at the Oval.

Smith was hit by Archer in a spell of ferocious bowling (Photo by Jed Leicester/Getty Images)

Archer was even better in the following Test, taking six wickets to bowl Australia out. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

The reduction in his pace led to fears he was being over-used and Swann echoed those comments.

The former Ashes winner told Yahoo Sport UK: “They’ve got the luxury of a world class all-rounder in Ben Stokes who can bowl 15 overs a day.

“Your spinner, you have to get more out of your spinner, but I’m not having a go at Jack Leach. You can’t have Archer bowling the overs when a team is 300-4, that’s when the spinner should be tying down one end with seamers rotating in short bursts at the other.

“In the second innings, because we’re not bowling a team out with spin, the seamers are bowling more. There’s a game in two days’ time. If you lose the toss and bowl it’s like… he’ll snap in half.

“But he’s genuine world class. He’s an exciting player. No one could bowl the amount of overs he’s now bowling and remain 93-94 mph.”

In total, Archer was called upon to bowl 156 overs in four Tests of this Ashes series.

The strike bowler, breathtaking at his best, was called in to replace James Anderson after his first Test injury ruled him out of the series.

England’s inability to bowl out Australia cheaply - they were foiled repeatedly by Smith - was one of the key reasons they entered the final Test with a series draw the best attainable result.

Looking to the future, though, Swann believes linking up Archer with Anderson - alongside Stuart Broad - provides a mouthwatering proposition.

“If we could get that, get another couple more years of Jimmy out, that is a magnificent bowling attack,” he added. “Jimmy can bowl 25 overs a day at the same pace, day in, day out.

“If it swings, he doesn’t need to - he bowls ten overs and bowls a team out. You need two bowlers who can do that 20 odd overs. Broady can do that as well.

Archer did not seem the same in the fourth Test at Manchester, though. (Photo by Visionhaus)

Swann talked up the possibility of seeing Archer bowl alongside England stalwarts Anderson and Broad (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“Archer definitely should not be asked to do that, yet he will be bowled into the ground and be a blunt force in two years time.

“The Aussies eventually realised with Mitchell Johnson, he wasn’t a 30 overs a day man. When he bowled ten overs a day he was blisteringly quick and a match winner.

“Jofra Archer, that spell at Lord’s when it was gloomy, it was magnificent, and they kept bowling him. You cannot do it and remain effective for long.

“Steve Harmison was the last genuine fast strike bowler we had and he ended up being used 24, 25 overs a day. It blunted his effectiveness, I hope they don’t do that to Jofra Archer.”

