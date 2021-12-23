Grady translates UK basketball’s 27 assists as ‘the joy we’re playing with’

Kentucky got credit for 27 assists in the 95-60 victory over Western Kentucky on Wednesday night. That’s the fifth-most assists by a UK team in John Calipari’s 13 seasons as coach.

An assist was attached to more than 70 percent of UK’s baskets (27 of 38).

“That’s incredible,” Kellan Grady said. “The biggest thing is the ball is flying around.”

Ball movement was crisp even when the walk-ons played in the final minute or so. The ball zipped from player to player, setting up Zan Payne for a layup with 1:02 left.

“It just leads to great shots, and it’s a lot of fun,” Grady said. ”You can see the joy we’re playing with.”

Kentucky had a season-low nine assists in the loss at Notre Dame on Dec. 11. In the two games since then, UK amassed 47 assists.

Sahvir Wheeler, who came into the game ranked second in Division I in assists (7.7 per game), led the way with eight. Jacob Toppin and freshman TyTy Washington set career highs with six assists each.

UK Coach John Calipari said the goal is to have 18 (or more) assists per game. He noted that shots must be made in order to get credit for assists. UK’s 2-for-19 three-point shooting at Notre Dame helped depress the assist total.

No-show update?

Kentucky’s dramatic turnaround in victories over North Carolina and Western Kentucky did not include Dontaie Allen. That made for a third straight game the pride of Falmouth has not played.

When asked if Allen was injured, Calipari said, “Yeah, he hurt himself in practice.”

Allen has made three of 21 shots in the last four games he has played.

“I asked Dontaie before the game, how are you feeling?” Calipari said. Allen replied, “Eh, I’m a little shaky,” the UK coach added.

Another UK player sidelined was Lance Ware. He played only one minute against North Carolina.

“I went to stick him in,” Calipari said. “And Lance said, coach, I’m not feeling right. You know, I’m not loose or whatever.

“I was fine with it …,” Calipari said. “I said, let Daimion (Collins) play.”

Kentucky Wildcats guard Kellan Grady (31) celebrates a three-point shot during a game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.

Kentucky united?

It was announced that UK’s effort to provide relief for those affected by the tornadoes that devastated western Kentucky earlier this month had raised $4,622,057.

UK had labeled the effort “Kentucky United” for tornado relief.

But when Gov. Andy Beshear was introduced, boos rang out in Rupp Arena.

Then when Beshear spoke of the state’s resiliency by saying, “We will not break,” cheers filled Rupp Arena.

When asked about Beshear being booed, Calipari said, “That doesn’t bother me. It’s all what our government, our state government is doing to help our people.”

The money must go to survivors and to help rebuild cities and towns, the UK coach said.

Donations can still be made online at redcross.org/donate/cm/wlextv-pub.html. Also checks can be mailed to American Red Cross, Attn: Kentucky Tornadoes, 1450 Newtown Pike, Lexington, Ky 40511.

Winning programs

According to notes Western Kentucky provided the media, Kentucky and WKU rank second and third, respectively, among programs with the most regular-season conference championships.

Kentucky has won 51 (counting the Southern Conference as well as the SEC). Western Kentucky has won 43 (KIAC, OVC, Sun Belt and Conference USA).

Kansas has won the most league championships with 62 (Missouri Valley, Big Eight and Big 12).

The list of programs with the most seasons winning 20 or more games has a distinct Bluegrass State flavor.

UK is first with 64. Louisville is sixth with 48 and Western Kentucky is seventh with 47.

Empty seats?

When asked about a noticeable number of empty seats at Kentucky home games this season, Western Kentucky Coach Rick Stansbury said, “If you’re telling me it’s not going to be packed, you all need to give us a few more tickets then. We could use some extra tickets.”

The announced attendance was 20,221.

Looking behind

It wasn’t the first time Oscar Tshiebwe played against Western Kentucky. He did so for West Virginia on Nov. 27, 2020.

Tshiebwe played just less than 17 minutes, scored five points, grabbed seven rebounds and was called for three fouls in West Virginia’s 70-64 victory.

Looking ahead

After the break for Christmas, UK figures to ease back into basketball.

Next week’s opponents are Missouri on Wednesday and High Point on Friday.

In the NET rankings going into Wednesday, Missouri was No. 239, the worst among the 14 SEC teams.

High Point was ranked No. 292.

