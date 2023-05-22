For graduation 2023, Krispy Kreme is giving away free donuts to high school, college seniors

Krispy Kreme is giving high school and college graduates a free dozen original glazed donuts. To get their graduation gift, seniors just wear a graduation cap or gown, or Class of 2023 clothing or ring into a participating Krispy Kreme location Wednesday, May 24, while supplies last.

There's no "Pomp and Circumstance" needed for high school and college graduating seniors to get a graduation present from Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme's present for graduates? A free dozen original glazed donuts. To get their graduation gift, seniors just wear Class of 2023 clothing or swag such as a T-shirt or class ring – sure you can wear your formal graduation cap and gown, if you prefer – into a participating Krispy Kreme location Wednesday, May 24, while supplies last.

It's the fourth consecutive year, Krispy Kreme has honored graduates. This year, the donuts come with a "Dough-ploma" sleeve around the box.

"We started this during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we haven’t forgotten that the lives of this year’s graduates were heavily impacted by the pandemic," said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's global chief brand officer, in a statement. "We are thrilled to celebrate their perseverance and spirit the best way we know how: free Original Glazed doughnuts."

After you get your donuts, you can share pictures on social media by tagging @krispykreme and using the hashtag #KrispyKreme.

