Grading Stanley Cup celebrations with Devante Smith-Pelly

From clubbing in Las Vegas to splashing around in water fountains in D.C., the Washington Capitals set the tone for an epic Stanley Cup summer immediately after clinching the first championship in franchise history, and never once slowed down.

Back in Toronto to kick off the remaining rust at the Biosteel camp as just a few weeks remain now before NHL training camps officially open, forward Devante Smith-Pelly joined us to review highlights from the summer antics at all the individual Stanley Cup parties, which managed to keep the team’s group chat humming throughout the shortened offseason.

A Stanley Cup summer comes to its end. (Getty)

Assigning a letter grade to each instance of excess or extravagance, Smith-Pelly gave Dmitry Orlov’s flamethrower entrance the highest marks, while docking Philipp Grubauer for the length of his leather lederhosen (or lack thereof).

Smith-Pelly also rated Alex Ovechkin’s Cup-of-caviar, Evgeny Kuznetsov’s photoshoots and his own novelty move: hosting the mayor.

