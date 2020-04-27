Grading the 2020 NFL mock drafts: How did Mel Kiper, Todd McShay, Peter King & other experts fare?
A friendly reminder: nobody knows a thing.
While projecting the NFL Draft is a fun exercise, we simply cannot predict the future. The only way someone would ever get close to figuring the draft out is if one of these analysts actually has a copy of Gray's Sports Almanac. So, really, there's no shame in getting a mock draft wrong.
Reminder: A lot of these guys study hours of tape, know the backstories and abilities of hundreds of prospects and play out every imaginable scenario in their head, so it's not like Daniel Jeremiah and a band of jamokes put out drafts and steal money.
That all said, as much fun as it is to dissect a mock draft, it's also interesting to see where mocks went wrong. To that end, more often than not, mock drafts are very, very wrong. The 2020 NFL Draft proved to be fools of us all, once again proving that nobody knows a thing.
So here are some of the bigger mock drafts from the experts and just how wrong they were:
Vinnie Iyer's mock draft (Sporting News)
Sporting News' last mock draft, a three-round edition, was unveiled on April 20. Here's how the first round broke down:
Pick No.
Team
Player
Position
School
1
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow
QB
LSU
2
Washington Redskins
Chase Young
DE
Ohio State
3
Detroit Lions
Jeff Okudah
CB
Ohio State
4
New York Giants
Tristan Wirfs
OT
Iowa
5
Miami Dolphins
Justin Herbert
QB
Oregon
6
Los Angeles Chargers
Tua Tagovailoa
QB
Alabama
7
Carolina Panthers
Isaiah Simmons
S/LB
Clemson
8
Arizona Cardinals
Jedrick Wills
OT
Alabama
9
Jacksonville Jaguars
CJ Henderson
CB
Florida
10
Cleveland Browns
Andrew Thomas
OT
Georgia
11
New York Jets
Mekhi Becton
OT
Louisville
12
Las Vegas Raiders
CeeDee Lamb
WR
Oklahoma
13
San Francisco 49ers (from Colts)
Derrick Brown
DT
Auburn
14
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jerry Jeudy
WR
Alabama
15
Denver Broncos
Henry Ruggs III
WR
Alabama
16
Atlanta Falcons
Javon Kinlaw
DT
South Carolina
17
Dallas Cowboys
K'Lavon Chaisson
EDGE
LSU
18
Miami Dolphins (from Steelers)
Xavier McKinney
S
Alabama
19
Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears)
AJ Terrell
CB
Clemson
20
Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams)
AJ Epenesa
EDGE
Iowa
21
Philadelphia Eagles
Kenneth Murray
LB
Oklahoma
22
Minnesota Vikings (from Bills)
Justin Jefferson
WR
LSU
23
New England Patriots
Tee Higgins
WR
Clemson
24
New Orleans Saints
Jordan Love
QB
Utah State
25
Minnesota Vikings
Jeff Gladney
CB
TCU
26
Miami Dolphins (from Texans)
D’Andre Swift
RB
Georgia
27
Seattle Seahawks
Yetur Gross-Matos
EDGE
Penn State
28
Baltimore Ravens
Patrick Queen
LB
LSU
29
Tennessee Titans
Zach Baun
EDGE/OLB
Wisconsin
30
Green Bay Packers
Ross Blacklock
DT
TCU
31
San Francisco 49ers
Trevon Diggs
CB
Alabama
32
Kansas City Chiefs
Cesar Ruiz
OL
Michigan
Picks correct: 6/32
Takeaways: The second half of the 2020 NFL Draft was truly, truly unpredictable, so to see our own misses after No. 11 is no surprise. After all, the draft featured surprise picks like Jordan Love to the Packers and CeeDee Lamb to the Cowboys, so everyone on this list deserves some slack.
Mel Kiper's mock draft (ESPN)
Kiper's latest mock draft was released on April 14 .
Pick No.
Team
Player
Position
School
1
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow
QB
LSU
2
Washington Redskins
Chase Young
DE
Ohio State
3
Detroit Lions
Derrick Brown
DT
Auburn
4
New York Giants
Tristan Wirfs
OT
Iowa
5
Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa
QB
Alabama
6
Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert
QB
Oregon
7
Carolina Panthers
Isaiah Simmons
S/LB
Clemson
8
Arizona Cardinals
Jedrick Wills
OT
Alabama
9
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jeff Okudah
CB
Ohio State
10
Cleveland Browns
Andrew Thomas
OT
Georgia
11
New York Jets
Mekhi Becton
OT
Louisville
12
Las Vegas Raiders
CJ Henderson
CB
Florida
13
San Francisco 49ers (from Colts)
Jerry Jeudy
WR
Alabama
14
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Justin Jefferson
WR
LSU
15
Denver Broncos
CeeDee Lamb
WR
Oklahoma
16
Atlanta Falcons
K'Lavon Chaisson
OLB
LSU
17
Dallas Cowboys
Xavier McKinney
S
Alabama
18
Miami Dolphins (from Steelers)
Javon Kinlaw
DT
South Carolina
19
Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears)
Jordan Love
QB
Utah State
20
Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams)
Austin Jackson
OT
USC
21
Philadelphia Eagles
Kenneth Murray
LB
Oklaho,a
22
Minnesota Vikings (from Bills)
Henry Ruggs III
WR
Alabama
23
New England Patriots
Cesar Ruiz
OL
Michigan
24
New Orleans Saints
Brandon Aiyuk
WR
Arizona State
25
Minnesota Vikings
Jaylon Johnson
CB
Utah
26
Miami Dolphins (from Texans)
Josh Jones
OT
Houston
27
Seattle Seahawks
Tee Higgins
WR
Clemson
28
Baltimore Ravens
Patrick Queen
LB
LSU
29
Tennessee Titans
Yetur Gross-Matos
DE
Penn State
30
Green Bay Packers
Cole Kmet
TE
Notre Dame
31
San Francisco 49ers
Antoine Winfield Jr.
CB/S
Minnesota
32
Kansas City Chiefs
Jonathan Taylor
RB
Wisconsin
Picks correct: 6/32
Takeaways: While some positions were right — the Vikings after a corner back, the Chiefs taking a running back — the spot and players were wrong. The Chiefs took LSU back Clyde Edwards-Helaire with No. 32, while the 49ers traded out of the 31 spot, giving the Vikings that pick, who selected Jeff Gladney out of TCU. In all, a pretty average showing for the godfather of mock drafts. The Mockfather, if you will.
Todd McShay's mock draft (ESPN)
Pick No.
Team
Player
Position
School
1
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow
QB
LSU
2
Washington Redskins
Chase Young
DE
Ohio State
3
Detroit Lions
Jeff Okudah
CB
Ohio State
4
New York Giants
Isaiah Simmons
LB/S
Clemson
5
Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa
QB
Alabama
6
Los Angeles Chargers
Jordan Love
QB
Utah State
7
Carolina Panthers
Derrick Brown
DT
Auburn
8
Arizona Cardinals
Tristan Wirfs
OT
Iowa
9
Jacksonville Jaguars
Justin Herbert
QB
Oregon
10
Cleveland Browns
Jedrick Wills
OT
Alabama
11
New York Jets
Jerry Jeudy
WR
Alabama
12
Las Vegas Raiders
CeeDee Lamb
WR
Oklahoma
13
San Francisco 49ers (from Colts)
Henry Ruggs III
WR
Alabama
14
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mekhi Becton
OT
Louisville
15
Denver Broncos
Andrew Thomas
OT
Georgia
16
Atlanta Falcons
Javon Kinlaw
DT
South Carolina
17
Dallas Cowboys
CJ Henderson
CB
Florida
18
Miami Dolphins (from Steelers)
Xavier McKinney
S
Alabama
19
Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears)
Antoine Winfield Jr.
S
Minnesota
20
Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams)
Brandon Aiyuk
WR
Arizona State
21
Philadelphia Eagles
Patrick Queen
LB
LSU
22
Minnesota Vikings (from Bills)
Justin Jefferson
WR
LSU
23
New England Patriots
AJ Epenesa
DE
Iowa
24
New Orleans Saints
Kenneth Murray
LB
Oklahoma
25
Minnesota Vikings
Trevon Diggs
CB
Alabama
26
Miami Dolphins (from Texans)
Joshua Jones
OT
Houston
27
Seattle Seahawks
K'Lavon Chaisson
EDGE
LSU
28
Baltimore Ravens
Patrick Queen
LB
LSU
29
Tennessee Titans
Yetur Gross-Matos
EDGE
Penn State
30
Green Bay Packers
Tee Higgins
WR
Clemson
31
San Francisco 49ers
AJ Terrell
CB
Clemson
32
Kansas City Chiefs
D'Andre Swift
RB
Georgia
Picks correct: 6/32
Takeaways: Really, on par with everyone else on this list, McShay got most of his damage done in the first 10 picks. Again, some positions were right, but players were off. Also, McShay was determined to get Jordan Love drafted higher than Justin Herbert. Both were first-round picks, but Herbert went much higher (No. 6 overall to the Chargers).
Daniel Jeremiah's mock draft (NFL Network)
Daniel Jeremiah released his final mock draft on Wednesday, April 22.
Pick No.
Team
Player
Position
School
1
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow
QB
LSU
2
Washington Redskins
Chase Young
DE
Ohio State
3
Detroit Lions
Jeff Okudah
CB
Ohio State
4
New York Giants
Tristan Wirfs
OT
Iowa
5
Miami Dolphins
Justin Herbert
QB
Oregon
6
Los Angeles Chargers
Tua Tagovailoa
QB
Alabama
7
Carolina Panthers
Isaiah Simmons
S/LB
Clemson
8
Arizona Cardinals
Jedrick Wills
OT
Alabama
9
Atlanta Falcons (from Jaguars)
Derrick Brown
DT
Auburn
10
Cleveland Browns
Andrew Thomas
OT
Georgia
11
New York Jets
Mekhi Becton
OT
Louisville
12
Las Vegas Raiders
CeeDee Lamb
WR
Oklahoma
13
San Francisco 49ers (from Colts)
Justin Jefferson
WR
LSU
14
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jerry Jeudy
WR
Alabama
15
Denver Broncos
Henry Ruggs III
WR
Alabama
16
Jacksonville Jaguars (from Falcons)
Javon Kinlaw
DT
South Carolina
17
Dallas Cowboys
CJ Henderson
CB
Florida
18
Miami Dolphins (from Steelers)
Austin Jackson
OT
USC
19
Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears)
AJ Terrell
CB
Clemson
20
Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams)
K'Lavon Chaisson
EDGE
LSU
21
Philadelphia Eagles
Kenneth Murray
LB
Oklahoma
22
Minnesota Vikings (from Bills)
Jaylon Johnson
CB
Utah
23
New England Patriots
Cole Kmet
TE
Notre Dame
24
New Orleans Saints
Jalen Reagor
WR
TCU
25
Minnesota Vikings
Yetur Gross-Matos
EDGE
Penn State
26
Miami Dolphins (from Texans)
Cesar Ruiz
OL
Michigan
27
Seattle Seahawks
Trevon Diggs
CB
Alabama
28
Baltimore Ravens
Patrick Queen
LB
LSU
29
Tennessee Titans
Isaiah Wilson
OT
Georgia
30
Green Bay Packers
Brandon Aiyuk
WR
Arizona State
31
San Francisco 49ers
Jeff Gladney
CB
TCU
32
Kansas City Chiefs
Ross Blacklock
DT
TCU
Picks correct: 5/32
Takeaways: Of all these mock drafts, Jeremiah wsa the only one who had Reagor going in the first round. Reagor ended up going in the first round, but not to the Saints as was mocked. Instead, Reagor went to the Eagles at No. 21 and the choice was met with lots and lots of criticism.
Peter King's mock draft (NBC Sports)
Pick No.
Team
Player
Position
School
1
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow
QB
LSU
2
Washington Redskins
Chase Young
DE
Ohio State
3
Miami Dolphins (from Lions)
Justin Herbert
QB
Oregon
4
New York Giants
Tristan Wirfs
OT
Iowa
5
Detroit Lions (from Dolphins)
Jeff Okudah
CB
Ohio State
6
Los Angeles Chargers
Andrew Thomas
OT
Georgia
7
Carolina Panthers
Derrick Brown
DT
Auburn
8
Arizona Cardinals
Isaiah Simmons
S/LB
Clemson
9
Jacksonville Jaguars
CJ Henderson
CB
Florida
10
Cleveland Browns
Jedrick Wills
OT
Alabama
11
New York Jets
Mekhi Becton
OT
Louisville
12
Las Vegas Raiders
CeeDee Lamb
WR
Oklahoma
13
New England Patriots (from 49ers)
Tua Tagovailoa
QB
Alabama
14
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Javon Kinlaw
DT
South Carolina
15
Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy
WR
Alabama
16
Atlanta Falcons
K'Lavon Chaisson
OLB
LSU
17
Dallas Cowboys
Xavier McKinney
S
Alabama
18
Miami Dolphins (from Steelers)
AJ Epenesa
EDGE
Iowa
19
Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears)
Kristian Fulton
CB
LSU
20
Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams)
Justin Jefferson
WR
LSU
21
Philadelphia Eagles
Henry Ruggs III
WR
Alabama
22
Minnesota Vikings (from Bills)
Trevon Diggs
CB
Alabama
23
San Francisco 49ers (from Patriots)
Joshua Jones
OT
Houston
24
New Orleans Saints
AJ Terrell
CB
Clemson
25
Minnesota Vikings
Tee Higgins
WR
Clemson
26
Miami Dolphins (from Texans)
Austin Jackson
OT
USC
27
Seattle Seahawks
Yetur Gross-Matos
EDGE
Penn State
28
Baltimore Ravens
Patrick Queen
LB
LSU
29
Tennessee Titans
Isaiah Wilson
OT
Georgia
30
Green Bay Packers
Michael Pittmann Jr.
WR
USC
31
Dallas Cowboys (from 49ers)
Cesar Ruiz
OL
Michigan
32
Kansas City Chiefs
Jeff Gladney
CB
TCU
Picks correct: 8/32
Takeaways: Well, well, what have we here? King has the most right picks with eigh, and he gets partial credit for the Lions taking Jeff Okudah, though he had a mock trade happening between Detroit and Miami to get that to happen. He also had the Dolphins taking Austin Jackson, but at No. 26, not 18 as they did.
But King, not particularly known for his mock draft takes, still did best of all the experts listed here, living up to his last name.