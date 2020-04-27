Grading the 2020 NFL mock drafts: How did Mel Kiper, Todd McShay, Peter King & other experts fare?

A friendly reminder: nobody knows a thing.

While projecting the NFL Draft is a fun exercise, we simply cannot predict the future. The only way someone would ever get close to figuring the draft out is if one of these analysts actually has a copy of Gray's Sports Almanac. So, really, there's no shame in getting a mock draft wrong.

Reminder: A lot of these guys study hours of tape, know the backstories and abilities of hundreds of prospects and play out every imaginable scenario in their head, so it's not like Daniel Jeremiah and a band of jamokes put out drafts and steal money.

That all said, as much fun as it is to dissect a mock draft, it's also interesting to see where mocks went wrong. To that end, more often than not, mock drafts are very, very wrong. The 2020 NFL Draft proved to be fools of us all, once again proving that nobody knows a thing.

So here are some of the bigger mock drafts from the experts and just how wrong they were:

Vinnie Iyer's mock draft (Sporting News)

Sporting News' last mock draft, a three-round edition, was unveiled on April 20. Here's how the first round broke down:

Pick No.

Team

Player

Position

School

1

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow

QB

LSU

2

Washington Redskins

Chase Young

DE

Ohio State

3

Detroit Lions

Jeff Okudah

CB

Ohio State

4

New York Giants

Tristan Wirfs

OT

Iowa

5

Miami Dolphins

Justin Herbert

QB

Oregon

6

Los Angeles Chargers

Tua Tagovailoa

QB

Alabama

7

Carolina Panthers

Isaiah Simmons

S/LB

Clemson

8

Arizona Cardinals

Jedrick Wills

OT

Alabama

9

Jacksonville Jaguars

CJ Henderson

CB

Florida

10

Cleveland Browns

Andrew Thomas

OT

Georgia

11

New York Jets

Mekhi Becton

OT

Louisville

12

Las Vegas Raiders

CeeDee Lamb

WR

Oklahoma

13

San Francisco 49ers (from Colts)

Derrick Brown

DT

Auburn

14

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jerry Jeudy

WR

Alabama

15

Denver Broncos

Henry Ruggs III

WR

Alabama

16

Atlanta Falcons

Javon Kinlaw

DT

South Carolina

17

Dallas Cowboys

K'Lavon Chaisson

EDGE

LSU

18

Miami Dolphins (from Steelers)

Xavier McKinney

S

Alabama

19

Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears)

AJ Terrell

CB

Clemson

20

Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams)

AJ Epenesa

EDGE

Iowa

21

Philadelphia Eagles

Kenneth Murray

LB

Oklahoma

22

Minnesota Vikings (from Bills)

Justin Jefferson

WR

LSU

23

New England Patriots

Tee Higgins

WR

Clemson

24

New Orleans Saints

Jordan Love

QB

Utah State

25

Minnesota Vikings

Jeff Gladney

CB

TCU

26

Miami Dolphins (from Texans)

D’Andre Swift

RB

Georgia

27

Seattle Seahawks

Yetur Gross-Matos

EDGE

Penn State

28

Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Queen

LB

LSU

28

28

28

29

Tennessee Titans

Zach Baun

EDGE/OLB

Wisconsin

30

Green Bay Packers

Ross Blacklock

DT

TCU

31

San Francisco 49ers

Trevon Diggs

CB

Alabama

32

Kansas City Chiefs

Cesar Ruiz

OL

Michigan

Picks correct: 6/32

Takeaways: The second half of the 2020 NFL Draft was truly, truly unpredictable, so to see our own misses after No. 11 is no surprise. After all, the draft featured surprise picks like Jordan Love to the Packers and CeeDee Lamb to the Cowboys, so everyone on this list deserves some slack.

NFL POWER RANKINGS:
Buccaneers, Bills join top tier; Patriots, Bears fall behind after 2020 draft

Mel Kiper's mock draft (ESPN)

Kiper's latest mock draft was released on April 14 .

Pick No.

Team

Player

Position

School

1

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow

QB

LSU

2

Washington Redskins

Chase Young

DE

Ohio State

3

Detroit Lions

Derrick Brown

DT

Auburn

4

New York Giants

Tristan Wirfs

OT

Iowa

5

Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa

QB

Alabama

6

Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert

QB

Oregon

7

Carolina Panthers

Isaiah Simmons

S/LB

Clemson

8

Arizona Cardinals

Jedrick Wills

OT

Alabama

9

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jeff Okudah

CB

Ohio State

10

Cleveland Browns

Andrew Thomas

OT

Georgia

11

New York Jets

Mekhi Becton

OT

Louisville

12

Las Vegas Raiders

CJ Henderson

CB

Florida

13

San Francisco 49ers (from Colts)

Jerry Jeudy

WR

Alabama

14

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Justin Jefferson

WR

LSU

15

Denver Broncos

CeeDee Lamb

WR

Oklahoma

16

Atlanta Falcons

K'Lavon Chaisson

OLB

LSU

17

Dallas Cowboys

Xavier McKinney

S

Alabama

18

Miami Dolphins (from Steelers)

Javon Kinlaw

DT

South Carolina

19

Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears)

Jordan Love

QB

Utah State

20

Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams)

Austin Jackson

OT

USC

21

Philadelphia Eagles

Kenneth Murray

LB

Oklaho,a

22

Minnesota Vikings (from Bills)

Henry Ruggs III

WR

Alabama

23

New England Patriots

Cesar Ruiz

OL

Michigan

24

New Orleans Saints

Brandon Aiyuk

WR

Arizona State

25

Minnesota Vikings

Jaylon Johnson

CB

Utah

26

Miami Dolphins (from Texans)

Josh Jones

OT

Houston

27

Seattle Seahawks

Tee Higgins

WR

Clemson

28

Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Queen

LB

LSU

28

28

28

29

Tennessee Titans

Yetur Gross-Matos

DE

Penn State

30

Green Bay Packers

Cole Kmet

TE

Notre Dame

31

San Francisco 49ers

Antoine Winfield Jr.

CB/S

Minnesota

32

Kansas City Chiefs

Jonathan Taylor

RB

Wisconsin

Picks correct: 6/32

Takeaways: While some positions were right — the Vikings after a corner back, the Chiefs taking a running back — the spot and players were wrong. The Chiefs took LSU back Clyde Edwards-Helaire with No. 32, while the 49ers traded out of the 31 spot, giving the Vikings that pick, who selected Jeff Gladney out of TCU. In all, a pretty average showing for the godfather of mock drafts. The Mockfather, if you will.

Todd McShay's mock draft (ESPN)

Pick No.

Team

Player

Position

School

1

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow

QB

LSU

2

Washington Redskins

Chase Young

DE

Ohio State

3

Detroit Lions

Jeff Okudah

CB

Ohio State

4

New York Giants

Isaiah Simmons

LB/S

Clemson

5

Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa

QB

Alabama

6

Los Angeles Chargers

Jordan Love

QB

Utah State

7

Carolina Panthers

Derrick Brown

DT

Auburn

8

Arizona Cardinals

Tristan Wirfs

OT

Iowa

9

Jacksonville Jaguars

Justin Herbert

QB

Oregon

10

Cleveland Browns

Jedrick Wills

OT

Alabama

11

New York Jets

Jerry Jeudy

WR

Alabama

12

Las Vegas Raiders

CeeDee Lamb

WR

Oklahoma

13

San Francisco 49ers (from Colts)

Henry Ruggs III

WR

Alabama

14

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mekhi Becton

OT

Louisville

15

Denver Broncos

Andrew Thomas

OT

Georgia

16

Atlanta Falcons

Javon Kinlaw

DT

South Carolina

17

Dallas Cowboys

CJ Henderson

CB

Florida

18

Miami Dolphins (from Steelers)

Xavier McKinney

S

Alabama

19

Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears)

Antoine Winfield Jr.

S

Minnesota

20

Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams)

Brandon Aiyuk

WR

Arizona State

21

Philadelphia Eagles

Patrick Queen

LB

LSU

22

Minnesota Vikings (from Bills)

Justin Jefferson

WR

LSU

23

New England Patriots

AJ Epenesa

DE

Iowa

24

New Orleans Saints

Kenneth Murray

LB

Oklahoma

25

Minnesota Vikings

Trevon Diggs

CB

Alabama

26

Miami Dolphins (from Texans)

Joshua Jones

OT

Houston

27

Seattle Seahawks

K'Lavon Chaisson

EDGE

LSU

28

Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Queen

LB

LSU

28

28

28

29

Tennessee Titans

Yetur Gross-Matos

EDGE

Penn State

30

Green Bay Packers

Tee Higgins

WR

Clemson

31

San Francisco 49ers

AJ Terrell

CB

Clemson

32

Kansas City Chiefs

D'Andre Swift

RB

Georgia

Picks correct: 6/32

Takeaways: Really, on par with everyone else on this list, McShay got most of his damage done in the first 10 picks. Again, some positions were right, but players were off. Also, McShay was determined to get Jordan Love drafted higher than Justin Herbert. Both were first-round picks, but Herbert went much higher (No. 6 overall to the Chargers).

Daniel Jeremiah's mock draft (NFL Network)

Daniel Jeremiah released his final mock draft on Wednesday, April 22.

Pick No.

Team

Player

Position

School

1

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow

QB

LSU

2

Washington Redskins

Chase Young

DE

Ohio State

3

Detroit Lions

Jeff Okudah

CB

Ohio State

4

New York Giants

Tristan Wirfs

OT

Iowa

5

Miami Dolphins

Justin Herbert

QB

Oregon

6

Los Angeles Chargers

Tua Tagovailoa

QB

Alabama

7

Carolina Panthers

Isaiah Simmons

S/LB

Clemson

8

Arizona Cardinals

Jedrick Wills

OT

Alabama

9

Atlanta Falcons (from Jaguars)

Derrick Brown

DT

Auburn

10

Cleveland Browns

Andrew Thomas

OT

Georgia

11

New York Jets

Mekhi Becton

OT

Louisville

12

Las Vegas Raiders

CeeDee Lamb

WR

Oklahoma

13

San Francisco 49ers (from Colts)

Justin Jefferson

WR

LSU

14

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jerry Jeudy

WR

Alabama

15

Denver Broncos

Henry Ruggs III

WR

Alabama

16

Jacksonville Jaguars (from Falcons)

Javon Kinlaw

DT

South Carolina

17

Dallas Cowboys

CJ Henderson

CB

Florida

18

Miami Dolphins (from Steelers)

Austin Jackson

OT

USC

19

Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears)

AJ Terrell

CB

Clemson

20

Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams)

K'Lavon Chaisson

EDGE

LSU

21

Philadelphia Eagles

Kenneth Murray

LB

Oklahoma

22

Minnesota Vikings (from Bills)

Jaylon Johnson

CB

Utah

23

New England Patriots

Cole Kmet

TE

Notre Dame

24

New Orleans Saints

Jalen Reagor

WR

TCU

25

Minnesota Vikings

Yetur Gross-Matos

EDGE

Penn State

26

Miami Dolphins (from Texans)

Cesar Ruiz

OL

Michigan

27

Seattle Seahawks

Trevon Diggs

CB

Alabama

28

Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Queen

LB

LSU

28

28

28

29

Tennessee Titans

Isaiah Wilson

OT

Georgia

30

Green Bay Packers

Brandon Aiyuk

WR

Arizona State

31

San Francisco 49ers

Jeff Gladney

CB

TCU

32

Kansas City Chiefs

Ross Blacklock

DT

TCU

Picks correct: 5/32

Takeaways: Of all these mock drafts, Jeremiah wsa the only one who had Reagor going in the first round. Reagor ended up going in the first round, but not to the Saints as was mocked. Instead, Reagor went to the Eagles at No. 21 and the choice was met with lots and lots of criticism.

Peter King's mock draft (NBC Sports)

Pick No.

Team

Player

Position

School

1

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow

QB

LSU

2

Washington Redskins

Chase Young

DE

Ohio State

3

Miami Dolphins (from Lions)

Justin Herbert

QB

Oregon

4

New York Giants

Tristan Wirfs

OT

Iowa

5

Detroit Lions (from Dolphins)

Jeff Okudah

CB

Ohio State

6

Los Angeles Chargers

Andrew Thomas

OT

Georgia

7

Carolina Panthers

Derrick Brown

DT

Auburn

8

Arizona Cardinals

Isaiah Simmons

S/LB

Clemson

9

Jacksonville Jaguars

CJ Henderson

CB

Florida

10

Cleveland Browns

Jedrick Wills

OT

Alabama

11

New York Jets

Mekhi Becton

OT

Louisville

12

Las Vegas Raiders

CeeDee Lamb

WR

Oklahoma

13

New England Patriots (from 49ers)

Tua Tagovailoa

QB

Alabama

14

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Javon Kinlaw

DT

South Carolina

15

Denver Broncos

Jerry Jeudy

WR

Alabama

16

Atlanta Falcons

K'Lavon Chaisson

OLB

LSU

17

Dallas Cowboys

Xavier McKinney

S

Alabama

18

Miami Dolphins (from Steelers)

AJ Epenesa

EDGE

Iowa

19

Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears)

Kristian Fulton

CB

LSU

20

Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams)

Justin Jefferson

WR

LSU

21

Philadelphia Eagles

Henry Ruggs III

WR

Alabama

22

Minnesota Vikings (from Bills)

Trevon Diggs

CB

Alabama

23

San Francisco 49ers (from Patriots)

Joshua Jones

OT

Houston

24

New Orleans Saints

AJ Terrell

CB

Clemson

25

Minnesota Vikings

Tee Higgins

WR

Clemson

26

Miami Dolphins (from Texans)

Austin Jackson

OT

USC

27

Seattle Seahawks

Yetur Gross-Matos

EDGE

Penn State

28

Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Queen

LB

LSU

28

28

28

29

Tennessee Titans

Isaiah Wilson

OT

Georgia

30

Green Bay Packers

Michael Pittmann Jr.

WR

USC

31

Dallas Cowboys (from 49ers)

Cesar Ruiz

OL

Michigan

32

Kansas City Chiefs

Jeff Gladney

CB

TCU

Picks correct: 8/32

Takeaways: Well, well, what have we here? King has the most right picks with eigh, and he gets partial credit for the Lions taking Jeff Okudah, though he had a mock trade happening between Detroit and Miami to get that to happen. He also had the Dolphins taking Austin Jackson, but at No. 26, not 18 as they did.

But King, not particularly known for his mock draft takes, still did best of all the experts listed here, living up to his last name.

