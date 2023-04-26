GradEx 108 – Toronto’s largest free art and design exhibition returns May 3 to 7

A showcase featuring paintings, mobile apps, product and furniture designs, fashion, architectural designs and more

Toronto, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of Toronto’s favourite events, OCAD University’s annual graduate exhibition – the city’s largest free art and design exhibition – returns from May 3 to 7 at the 100 McCaul St. campus.

Work by more than 800 emerging artists, designers and digital media makers from across the globe will be on display. Presented by sponsors Hullmark and BentallGreenOak, GradEx 108 opens on Wednesday, May 3 at 6 p.m. with an opening reception and celebration of this year’s student medal winners in Butterfield Park (under the table top of the iconic Rosalie Sharp Centre for Design).

“GradEx 108 is the best place to see the next generation of Canada’s creative talent. Visitors will see everything from paintings, illustrations, product and furniture designs, fashion, photography, mobile apps, animations and architectural designs,” says President Ana Serrano. “Whether you’re looking to recruit new talent, add to your art collection or just spend a day immersed in creativity, GradEx has something for everyone.”

Exhibitors include:

Industrial Design student and musician Allysha Vigneux who has designed and constructed a one-of-a-kind, playable electric guitar crafted from resin, which features intricately embedded flowers that are suspended within its transparent body.

Volunteer firefighter and Illustration student Ella Verner who has created 10 mixed media works to celebrate trailblazing women first responders , including a work featuring Ukrainian Army Combat Medics.

Drawing and Painting student Ethan Platt who has created a striking series of larger-than-life paintings. He blends digital and oil painting to create portraits that look like liquid metal about to jump off the canvas.

Environmental Design and international student Dana Dai who has designed a new park in Scarborough that reconnects the existing ravine trail network along Taylor Massey Creek to create a vibrant green space for pedestrians and cyclists.

Photography student Declan Aplin, nicknamed Ninjabakerr, who is a bread baker by night, working in his parent’s bakery, which helps to fund his photo adventures. His stealth photography captures haunting, unseen Toronto street scenes and rooftop vistas.

Industrial Design student Joseph Zhuang created Demystifying Credit, an app-based onboarding experience that helps young adults understand how credit works. The program sets them up for financial success, starting with their first credit card.

This year’s event features works from graduating students in every undergraduate program, sales of student work, an alumni lounge and a special exhibition of medal winning student work in the Great Hall at 100 McCaul St. A supplemental online exhibition will also launch on May 3.

GRADEX 108 OPEN TO THE PUBLIC ON:

Wednesday, May 3: 6 to 11 p.m.

Thursday, May 4 and Friday, May 5: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

