Grades from KU Jayhawks’ 43-28 loss to Texas Tech and looking ahead to Texas

Here are our letter grades for all three Kansas units, plus our play of the game from Saturday’s 43-28 loss to Texas Tech at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas — plus a lookahead to the next game, Saturday vs. Texas at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Play of the game

Kansas senior quarterback Jason Bean fired a perfect pass to wide receiver Quentin Skinner for a 20-yard touchdown with 8:06 to play.

That TD, which capped a six play, 60-yard drive, cut a 12-point deficit to 33-28 during crunch time.

On a third and goal call from back at the 20, Bean accepted the snap in the shotgun, took a couple steps back and one step to his left. Under pressure from the Texas Tech pass rush, Bean escaped to his right and, once he reached the 21-yard line, drilled a bullet to the right corner of the end zone to Skinner, who was able to plant a foot in bounds.

Skinner, a 6-foot-5, 190-pound redshirt sophomore from Claremore, Okla., had three catches for 29 yards.

KU football grades

Offense: A-

Kansas gained 525 total yards. Considering that type of production, one might expect more than 28 points.

KU again moved the football with great proficiency. Bean completed 17 of 28 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns — passes to Jared Casey (66 yards), Luke Grimm (3) and Skinner (20). Bean also had a highlight-reel 16-yard run for a touchdown. That run started KU’s comeback from a 24-7 deficit.

Running back Devin Neal rushed for 190 yards on 24 carries, topping out with a carry for 63 yards. He averaged 7.9 yards per carry. Ky Thomas had a 40-yard run late on his only carry.

Tight end Mason Fairchild had five catches for 49 yards and receiver Lawrence Arnold made four catches for 110 yards, including a catch and run of 60 yards.

Defense: C

Texas Tech put up a total of 510 yards and scored 43 points.

Quarterback Tyler Shough was 20-of-33 passing for 246 yards and one TD. He rushed for 76 yards on 12 carries and a score. That rushing TD stretched a six-point lead to 33-21 early in the fourth quarter.

Running back SaRodorick Thompson had 68 yards on seven carries and a TD and RB CamRon Valdez went for 66 yards on 11 carries.

Tech had 264 rushing yards on 48 carries. Ten of Texas Tech’s points came following Kansas turnovers, including a fumble late in the fourth quarter.

Kenny Logan had 11 tackles, including eight solo stops. Taiwan Berryhill had eight tackles.

Special teams: D

Jacob Borcila missed field goal tries of 41 and 37 yards. He did convert four extra points. Tabor Allen drilled four kickoffs (out of five total) for touchbacks. Reis Vernon punted two times for a 48.0-yard average.

Up next for Kansas football

KU will play host to Texas on Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The time of the game has been set for 2:30 p.m. The game will be aired on FS1.

Texas is 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the Big 12 after Saturday’s 17-10 loss to TCU in Austin, Texas.