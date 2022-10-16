Grades from Kansas Jayhawks’ 52-42 loss to Oklahoma and looking ahead to Baylor Bears

Here are our letter grades for all three Kansas units, plus our play of the game, from Saturday’s 52-42 loss to Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma, and a look ahead to next weekend’s game at Baylor.

Play of the game

KU senior quarterback Jason Bean threw into double coverage and completed a 39-yard first-quarter TD strike to wide receiver Lawrence Arnold — one that tied the score at 7-7.

Bean, a 6-3 senior from Mansfield, Texas, accepted the snap in the shotgun formation on a second-and-10 call at the 39. He faked a handoff to receiver Quentin Skinner who was coming around on a fake reverse, then threw deep up the middle to Arnold.

Arnold, a 6-3 sophomore from DeSoto, Texas, was hit by an OU defensive back as Arnold attempted to make the catch at the 7. Arnold bobbled the ball but stayed with the deflection. He completed the reception at the 3 and tumbled into the end zone. Arnold also caught a 28-yard pass for a touchdown in the third quarter and finished with five catches, 113 yards and two TDs.

Grades

Offense: A-

KU again had balance. The Jayhawks (5-2, 2-2) rushed for 165 yards on 35 carries (4.71 yards per carry) and passed for 265 yards and four TDs.

Bean, in making his first start of the season in place of the injured Jalon Daniels, completed 16 of 27 passes for 265 yards and four TDs, but also two costly interceptions that led to a pair of OU scores.

Bean rushed for 41 yards on 10 carries.

Running back Devin Neal gained 84 yards on 12 carries and scored on an 11-yard run in the first quarter.

Running back Ky Thomas, a transfer from Minnesota, gained 18 yards on nine carries and scored on a 1-yard fourth-quarter run. Skinner, who had two TD receptions in the previous game, a home loss to TCU, caught just one pass for 7 yards. He had a 20-yard gain on a reverse. Arnold had five catches for 113 yards and two scores, and tight end Mason Fairchild pulled in six catches for 106 yards and two TDs.

The Jayhawks were 5 of 11 on third-down conversions.

Defense: D.

Oklahoma celebrated the return of starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who because of a concussion missed last Saturday’s 49-0 loss to Texas in Dallas.

Gabriel, a 5-11 junior transfer from UCF, completed 29 of 42 passes for 403 yards and two TDs, with one Kenny Logan interception that led to seven points for KU. Gabriel also rushed for 37 yards on 10 carries and scored one rushing TD. He also fumbled twice, KU’s Hayden Hatcher coming up with both recoveries.

Senior running back Eric Gray had 176 yards on 20 carries and two TDs as the Sooners rushed for 298 yards on 57 carries (5.2 average). In all, the Gabriel-led offense accounted for 701 yards. That’s the sixth most yards allowed by KU in a game all-time. Last time a team had more than 700 yards vs. KU was Oklahoma with 710 in 2015.

Logan had 14 tackles, Lorenzo McCaskill 11 and Rich Miller nine for the Jayhawks.

The Jayhawks were without two of their best players on defense much of the game. Standout end Lonnie Phelps played sparingly because of an undisclosed injury. Defensive back Cobee Bryant missed the second half because of an ankle injury incurred in the second quarter.

Special teams: B

Kicker Jacob Borcila was 6 for 6 on extra points. Punter Reis Vernon had five attempts for a 42.4 average. Logan had a 31-yard kickoff return.

Five of Tabor Allen’s six kickoffs went into the end zone.

Next

KU will meet Baylor at 11 a.m.. Saturday, at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.

Baylor, the preseason pick to win the Big 12, is 3-3 overall and 1-2 in league games. West Virginia defeated Baylor 43-40 on Thursday in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Baylor lost to Oklahoma State 36-25 on Oct. 1 in Waco and defeated Iowa State 31-24 on Sept. 24 at ISU. In the nonconference season Baylor defeated Texas State (42-7) and Albany (65-10) and lost at BYU 26-20 in two OTs.