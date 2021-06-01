This Grade II listed cottage for sale in Devon has over 19 acres of land
A charming Grade II listed cottage with over 19 acres of land has just come on the market in Devon — and it's as pretty as a picture book.
Deerslake, which dates back to the 17th century, is a wonderful thatched home offering over 3,200 sq ft of light-filled accommodation. With characterful features, six bedrooms, three bathrooms and delightful gardens, it's perfect for anyone hankering after an escape to the country.
The property has been sensitively modernised by previous owners, combining modern amenities with pretty period features. Downstairs, you'll discover casement windows, exposed beams, roaring fireplaces, and highly flexible living spaces for entertaining. There's also a separate exterior entrance into the current principal bedroom on this floor, giving it complete privacy.
Other features worth making a fuss about include the quarry tiled flooring in the hallway (like the kind you scroll past on Instagram), the galleried landing, plus the interconnecting sitting room which has its own inglenook fireplace with an original bread oven and a wood burner. Dreamy.
Elsewhere around the home, there's also a well-proportioned study, generous-sized dining room, a kitchen with a gorgeous AGA, and a large triple aspect principal bedroom with built-in storage.
Deerslake is approached over a private driveway, giving it a real secluded feel. The mature gardens surrounding the property include lush lawns, specimen shrubs and colourful pops of flowers. As well as this, there's also a paved seating area, terrace, well-fenced paddocks, fields of pasture and a block of mature woodland. It really is the ultimate spot for country living.
Tempted? This property is currently on the market for £1,125,000 with Strutt & Parker.
Take a peek around the home...
