What grade do you give Chiefs for selecting George Karlaftis with 30th pick? Vote now
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Kansas City ChiefsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- George KarlaftisAmerican football player
Defense was the focus of the first-round of the draft for the Kansas City Chiefs.
After using the 21st overall pick on Washington defensive back Trent McDuffie, the Chiefs chose Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis with the 30th pick.
What did you think of the Chiefs’ decision to choose Karlaftis?
Vote now and/or leave a comment below.