How would you grade the $48 million road development plan in Gulfport? Take our survey.

Gatuama Mehta
·3 min read

Gulfport has big plans for fixing Highway 49’s chronic traffic problems.

But the city’s proposed solution — an extension of Airport Road through 66 acres of wetlands and across I-10 — has sparked heavy opposition from North Gulfport residents. Here’s why:

  • It could worsen traffic. The city’s own analysis of traffic patterns on Highway 49 shows that the proposed road would actually increase congestion. Project officials say the city’s study didn’t analyze the Creosote Road intersection where they say traffic will actually be alleviated.

  • It could increase flooding in Black communities. Wetlands act as a natural sponge, absorbing stormwater runoff — so paving a road through them at grade, rather than on an elevated bridge, would exacerbate the already severe flooding in nearby historically Black neighborhoods. The federal Department of Transportation, which funded the project, is conducting a civil rights investigation into the project on this basis.

  • The city isn’t conducting a thorough environmental review. Project engineers say the road project won’t have a significant enough impact to warrant an environmental impact statement (EIS), a type of review required for large infrastructure projects by the National Environmental Policy Act. Gulfport has also not yet secured the permits necessary to cross the wetlands; it remains to be seen whether the lack of an EIS will affect the chances of approval.

  • Its costs have skyrocketed. The city’s most recent cost-benefit analysis of the project said it would cost $27.6 million over 20 years and bring benefits equivalent to $34.7 million. However, since that analysis, the project costs have ballooned to over $48 million — and a new cost-benefit analysis has not yet been conducted.

Members of the Gulfport section of the National Council of Negro Women look over plans for a potential road project extending several roads west of Highway 49 during a public hearing on the project at Gulfport Premium Outlets in Gulfport on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The project has faced criticism for potentially having a negative environmental impact and potentially causing more flooding in the predominately African-American neighborhood of Forrest Heights. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com
Gulfport officials, however, dispute some of the concerns and believe the project will be beneficial. Here’s how:

  • The environmental impact ill be mitigated. The plan calls for the construction of a stormwater retention pond officials say will help with flooding.

  • It will help ease traffic. Although the intersection wasn’t studied, officials say the plan will ease traffic at Creosote Road and Highway 49, which is desperately needed and will make driving safer there, especially during morning and afternoon rush hour.

  • It can create an economic boon. The road project could open up 2.8 million square feet of space for commercial development along the new road, according to an estimate the city included in an application for federal funding.

Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes looks over plans for a potential road development with environmental lawyer Robert Wyigul at a public hearing at Gulfport Premium Outlets on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The plan has faced criticism from nearby residents that it will have negative environmental impacts and cause more flooding. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com
We want to hear from you. Do you think the road plan should move forward. Take our survey below.

