Gracie Abrams to Meet Fans for Pandora ‘Good Riddance’ Engraved Necklace Giveaway During Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ Tour in Los Angeles

On Thursday, Gracie Abrams helped Taylor Swift kick off the last leg of her “Eras” tour, opening for the songstress’ Los Angeles date at the SoFi Stadium.

For the show, Abrams wore a pleated gray skirt with a luxe black top, coordinating her preppy look with Pandora jewelry. The singer-songwriter joined the brand as an ambassador last year and has collaborated on her accessories, wearing the custom “Good Riddance” necklace on multiple occasions.

The necklace, inspired by her debut studio album of the same name, has captivated Abrams fans just as much as her music.

She is set to appear at the jewelry brand’s Westfield Century City store on Saturday, allowing 100 fans who purchase her engraved “Good Riddance” pendant a meet-and-greet at the Los Angeles outpost.

The necklace retails for $100 and will feature a heart-shaped silver pendant with the words “Good Riddance” engraved on the front and a special message on the back.

Pandora’s engraving, which has gone viral on TikTok, will now become available via online orders beginning Aug. 10. In a series of five engraving videos that appeared on the platform, they garnered 1.7 million views and the hashtag #Pandoraengraving has received 66.5 million views.

“We think this could be a great opportunity to showcase the incredible impact engraving has driven social engagement and excitement to consumers,” the brand said in a statement.

In 2022, Abrams appeared alongside Barbie Ferreira, Evan Mock and Ella Mai in the Pandora ME campaign, which encouraged individuality and self-expression.

In February, Abrams spoke with WWD about her debut album and what it felt like touring with Swift for the summer.

“I feel that most of my time on that tour will be spent just quietly observing the way that she does it. Because there’s no greater gift in terms of learning from the best that there is, and she fills a room better than anyone I’ve ever met,” Abrams told WWD. “And so I think I very much trust the experience blindly already because I know her fans too — I am a part of that. I’m a part of the thing. I feel there might be something that’s almost comforting about being in spaces that are of that scale with like-minded people, in at least that one way, just having immense amounts of love for her. I feel safe because of that.”

