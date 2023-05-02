Gracell Biotechnologies to Report First Quarter 2023 Financials on Monday, May 15, 2023

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc.

SAN DIEGO and SUZHOU, China and SHANGHAI, China, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) (“Gracell”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it plans to release unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 and provide an update on recent developments prior to the open of the U.S. financial markets on Monday, May 15, 2023. The management team will host a live audio webcast and conference call at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

Conference call and webcast details:

Monday, May 15, 2023 @ 8:00am ET

Investor domestic dial-in: (800) 715-9871

Investor international dial-in: (646) 307-1963

Conference ID: 2756776



Live webcast link: https://ir.gracellbio.com/news-events/events-and-presentations

A replay of the webcast will be available on ir.gracellbio.com shortly after the conclusion of the event for 90 days.

About Gracell

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell") is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies. Leveraging its pioneering FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms and SMART CART™ technology module, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal cell quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors. For more information on Gracell, please visit http://www.gracellbio.com/. Follow @GracellBio on LinkedIn.

