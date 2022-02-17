Grace Warrior, 10 Months, Enjoys Family 'Beach Day' in Cute Photos from Uncle Robert Irwin

Robert Irwin Instagram

Surf's up!

On Thursday, Robert Irwin, 18, shared a series of adorable photos to Instagram from a family beach day with his niece Grace Warrior, 10 months.

For the sunny outing, baby Grace was also joined by her parents Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell as well as her grandma Terri Irwin.

In one of the photos, Powell holds a very smiley Grace as he poses with brother-in-law Robert and their surfboards. Grace tries to grab her uncle's hat in the next shot while her mom Bindi laughs.

Robert also snapped a sweet selfie of the full family sitting underneath a beach umbrella while Bindi props up Grace on her lap.

Last weekend, Grace celebrated her first Valentine's Day alongside her family.

Bindi shared a sweet black-and-white photo on Instagram of herself cuddling with her baby girl after watching Super Bowl LVI.

In the snap, Grace laid on her chest as they sat on the couch, wrapped in a blanket.

"Sweet iced tea and the first #SuperBowl for our little Warrior. Grace loved watching the halftime show so much that after all the excitement she fell asleep," Irwin, 23, captioned the post.

Shortly after, Powell, 25, shared the same photo on his own Instagram, giving a Valentine's Day shout out to his wife and daughter.

"My perfect Valentine's Day - a day with my girls introducing Grace to her first Super Bowl from over in Australia. I love these two with all of my heart❤️," he wrote.

"We love you so much," Irwin added in the comments.