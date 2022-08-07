Grace Reid grateful to be back competing at Commonwealth Games

Grace Reid is simply grateful to be enjoying her diving again, as the Edinburgh athlete finished eighth in the women’s 3m springboard at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.

Reid finished 29 points adrift of the podium, after a poor second and third dives left her playing catch-up for a medal.

Australia’s Maddison Keeney took gold in front of a vibrant atmosphere at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, and 2018 Commonwealth gold medallist Reid is looking forward to what the future may hold.

“There are a lot of positives to take from it,” said Reid, who finished fourth in the 1m springboard event to see her time as reigning champion come to an end.

“I’m obviously frustrated by that third-round dive.

“I’ve just got so much energy and adrenaline and I haven’t been in that place for so long, my dives felt difficult for so long, so this is huge.

“It’s building into something a bit bigger now for Paris – I’m really excited.”

The Scot never really looked in danger of challenging the medals, with Keeney, alongside Canada’s Nur Dhabitah Binti Sabri and Canada’s Mia Vallee dominating proceedings, despite a late charge from England’s 17-year-old Desharne Bent-Ashmeil.

Reid goes again today in the mixed synchronised 3m platform with James Heatly, and despite the pair having taken European bronze in Budapest in June, the 26-year-old is focused on continuing to have a good time in Birmingham.

“I’ve loved every second of this so far and that’s my main goal is to continue enjoying this so when I walk away, I’ve got memories that last,” added Reid, who has now competed at four Commonwealth Games.

“The fine and detail and the work will come soon. It’s about repeating more of what I’ve been doing.

“Something is really clicking back into place, I’m enjoying my diving, I’m enjoying competing and I lost that for so long and felt pressurised.

“That’s something I want and the more I can get used to it and enjoy it, the more relaxed I’ll be and the better my diving will get.”

Reid, who competed alongside fellow Scot Clara Kerr, 18, had plenty of support from the English crowd.

The support for the two Scottish divers did not quite match that lent to Bent-Ashmeil and fellow English divers Yasmin Harper and Evie Smith – who each received a huge roar every time they took to the board – but Reid was thrilled to be back in front of an audience.

She said: “It's amazing. My friends and family, my boyfriend – that’s the first time he’s ever seen me dive – so it’s super, super exciting and it’s nice having a crowd again as we haven’t had that for so long.

“It is special, but also, it’s hard following the English girl!

“Even just looking at the home nations, how strong we are as a contingent, it shows how amazing British diving is.”

Compatriot Kerr finished 11th with a personal best score of 264.00 on her Commonwealth Games debut.

There was also Scottish representation in the men’s 10m platform, as 19-year-old Angus Menmuir finished 11th, posting a score of 354.20.

The Newtongrange diver received rapturous applause from the crowd when he posted 74.20 on his fifth dive to end his solo Games on a high.

Menmuir goes once more in the mixed synchronised 10m platform this morning alongside Gemma McArthur, while Kerr teams up with 18-year-old Danny Mabbott in the mixed synchronised 3m springboard.