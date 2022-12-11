Grace Ndiritu: The Healing Pavilion; Jim Naughten: Objects in Stereo review – what next at the Wellcome?

Laura Cumming
·6 min read

The Wellcome Collection announced the closure of its Medicine Man gallery at the end of November with something approaching triumphalism. “Goodbye Henry,” waved the collection’s director, opposite a picture of its founder, Sir Henry Wellcome, on Instagram. “What’s the point of museums?” was the museum’s provocative salvo on Twitter. “Truthfully, we’re asking ourselves the same question.”

Some respondents believed the answer was simple: neither to close the gallery nor to patronise the public by removing exhibits deemed to perpetuate “a version of medical history… based on racist, sexist and ableist theories and language”. But others applauded the decision; and still others saw the complexity.

The Medicine Man gallery had been open for 15 years. It told the story of Wellcome’s collection through objects and captions, lately updated to reflect the museum’s unease. A photograph of Wellcome (1853-1936) got up in a cowrie-shell headdress opened the show. He owned a preserved body. He owned a painting of a black man kneeling before a white man. Both had already been removed. Captions drew attention to racism, colonialism, the weirdness of collecting prosthetic limbs and so on. If it had never seemed at all hard to separate the Victorian collector from his collection, it was now even easier.

Related: Wellcome Collection in London shuts ‘racist, sexist and ableist’ medical history gallery

To me it seemed only right that the houseless relics of a human being be removed (along with the mummies in the British Museum, displayed in nothing but a fragment of cloth). The people of the past are not exhibits. But their cultures are: what they made, believed, thought, invented, wrote, hoped. To that extent it always seemed riveting to see the medical instruments in Medicine Man, along with the votives, the prosthetics, Napoleon’s toothbrush and all. It is therefore disappointing to hear that all of it is now destined for storage.

And to be replaced with what? Anyone who loves the Wellcome Collection’s magnificent exhibitions – which unite art, life and medicine in the most imaginative ways – will know that there are always two or more of them at once. In Plain Sight, the brilliant show on eyes and optics, runs until 12 February on the ground floor, and two new shows have opened on the first floor. Both, in their different ways, descant on exactly this current and controversial theme: the history and contents of the Wellcome Collection.

One is as elaborate as it is weak. It is by the British-Kenyan artist Grace Ndiritu, latest winner of the Jarman award for her strange and original films, ranging in theme from western tourism to shamanic performance to ecological catastrophe. Alas, the Wellcome is presenting something quite else: a walk-in installation called The Healing Pavilion.

Ndiritu has taken two archive photographs of curators – at the Wellcome in 1915, and Berlin’s Ethnologisches Museum in 1973 – and commissioned Flemish weavers to turn them into black and white tapestries in polyester and cotton. These are displayed in a Zen temple lined with wooden panels taken from the Medicine Man gallery.

Simply translating these photographs into a pair of tapestries achieves nothing at all; indeed, the original images are arguably more powerful as a first-hand record of teams of ethnographers posing for the camera seated in African thrones or holding human skulls. To walk across the plush carpet of the temple you must remove your shoes. The tapestry weavers’ exacting labour feels wasted.

Jim Naughten’s Objects in Stereo, by contrast, is deeply absorbing and visually involving. Naughten has studied the stereoscopic photography used by 19th-century professors to teach medicine and applied the technique, aptly, to the historic holdings of the Wellcome Collection.

Two images of the same object at slightly different angles appear in a single large-scale photograph. Hold a specially created viewer to your eyes and you will see the object body forth in three dimensions. The beak of a Sri Lankan bird mask, hung on the outside of a house to ward off illness, projects suddenly – piercingly – forward. The arrows of an old wooden statue of Saint Sebastian bristle in all directions, so that one senses his full physical torment.

It feels like the museum talking to itself. The great question is what it will allow the public to see henceforth

Best of all, the gilded angel from a European pharmacy, c1700 – tender, beautiful, its plaster hand now cracked – suddenly appears to reach right out towards you as if to offer its healing touch.

Naughten’s images are superbly conceived to give a sense of the imagination and empathy involved in the creation of these extraordinary works. A full-scale model of a human head is so lifelike that you might recognise the actual man in the street, with his lugubrious mouth and red-tipped nose. Part of his skull has been removed to show the brain behind the eyes.

Naughten’s stereoscopic image takes you right inside the brain, into its forms and cavities. This must have provided vital knowledge. Yet still the man seems to be himself, and thinking; he is not just a specimen.

But Naughten’s sensitive observations are undermined, somewhat, by the curators’ captions. This one is mainly concerned to tell us that the head once belonged to the British Phrenological Society, and just how racist were the society’s appalling theories. Perfectly accurate on the subject of the BPS, but what about the quality and character of the actual object?

Here is an image of flint nodules that have a curious resemblance to ankles or feet. They look like prehistoric votives, shaped by time and tide, and were apparently treasured as a ward against gout. A bank cashier from Croydon began to collect them in the early 20th century, along with tales of their use. But instead of telling us how and where they were used (the pain supposedly transferring from body to stone), the caption laments the fact that we know the cashier’s name and not those of the hundreds of working-class owners.

This is a pointless and self-indulgent piety, rather like objecting to Henry Wellcome’s “enormous wealth”, as the museum upon which it was built did in November. It feels like the museum talking to itself. But the great question is what it will allow the public to see henceforth. All the objects in Naughten’s images were photographed in the deep and dusty storage to which the Medicine Man exhibits have now been sent.

Star ratings (out of five)
Grace Ndiritu: The Healing Pavilion ★★
Jim Naughten: Objects in Stereo ★★★★

Latest Stories

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Connor scores twice, Jets top Panthers 5-2 in Maurice's return to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist to help the Jets spoil Paul Maurice's return to Winnipeg with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. The game marked the first time Maurice faced his former team. After coaching the Jets for parts of nine seasons, the 55-year-old left abruptly midway through last year's campaign. He signed on as Florida's bench boss in June. The 13,426 fans in attendance at Canada Life Centre stood and cheered Tuesday as Maurice and his a

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • Impressions of Qatar: A World Cup like no other, just like the country itself

    DOHA — Qatar has been no ordinary FIFA World Cup. More like a one-of-a-kind tournament in a one-of-a-kind country. With eight stadiums within one hour of each, either in or around Doha, the men's soccer showcase is a far cry from previous editions spread across one country or more. The commute for fans and those covering the event is short and sweet. With oil-rich Qatar funding a reported US$200-billion bill, it's literally the best tournament money could buy. The main media centre in the Qatar

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Carter scores on OT power play, Penguins beat Sabres 4-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool. Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the teams' two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in comi

  • Gustavsson earns first career shutout as Wild defeat Canucks 3-0

    VANCOUVER — Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots for his first NHL shutout and Connor Dewar broke the Vancouver Canucks' back with a short-handed goal as the Minnesota Wild used a 3-0 victory to end a two-game losing skid. “It’s a relief,” said Gustavsson, who was playing in his 37th career game after being traded to the Wild in July from the Ottawa Senators. “It was really nice. “It’s been close. You set a few small goals along the way. I wanted to win in the NHL and now we’ve got a shutout. Now w

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Karlsson, Meier lead Sharks past Ducks 6-1 to snap skid

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson and Nico Sturm scored eight seconds apart in the Sharks’ three-goal second period, and Eetu Makiniemi won his first NHL start with 23 saves in San Jose's 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Timo Meier and Karlsson had a goal and an assist apiece for the Sharks, who snapped a four-game losing streak with just their second win in nine games. After Makiniemi made his NHL debut in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen on Wednesday, the 23-year-old Finnish goal

  • Chris Boucher misses his 'WWE tag team' partner Precious Achiuwa

    Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher discusses evolving his offence, working through the lows in the NBA and how much he misses playing alongside Precious Achiuwa.

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Morant's triple-double leads Grizzlies past Thunder 123-102

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a second-half flurry to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102 on Wednesday night. Morant's triple-double was his second this season and the seventh of his career, and his 13 rebounds tied a career high. Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 17 points as the Grizzlies won their season-best fourth straight. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 26 points but wa

  • Crosby scores twice, Letang returns as Penguins beat Sabres

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored two goals, defenseman Kris Letang returned 12 days after the second stroke of his career and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 on Saturday night. Rickard Rakell also scored to help the Penguins win their fifth straight and improve to 12-2-2 in their last 16 games. Casey DeSmith, making his first start in six games, stopped 37 shots as Pittsburgh completed a sweep of the home-and-home series after also winning 4-3 in overtime at Buffalo on