‘Grace And Frankie’ Table Read Draws Online Laughs, Raises Funds For Seniors Needs

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda were joined today by the cast of their award-winning Netflix show Grace and Frankie for a live online table read of an unreleased episode from the show’s next season.

Hilarity ensued, but the read also had a purpose, as it raised funds to help the Meals on Wheels COVID-19 relief efforts. You can join in the good cause by donating here.

The show suspended production on its seventh and final season because of the coronavirus crisis.

Along with Oscar-winner Fonda and Oscar-nominee Tomlin, fellow G&F cast members Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn and Ethan Embry participated in reading the episode, The Fallout, which was penned by Marta Kauffman and Howard Morris.

Produced by Skydance Television and launched in 2013, Grace and Frankie was one of the first original series for Netflix. Though in a pause period right now like everyone else, the seventh and final season is still set to premiere next year, which will make the series the longest-running comedy in the streamer’s history.

