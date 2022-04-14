Grace and Frankie Come to Terms With Aging, How One Will 'Lose the Other' in Final Season Trailer

Grace and Frankie is returning one last time.

The final season trailer, released by Netflix on Thursday, shows the beloved friends as they embark on their last adventure — and as they talk in detail about the concept of aging.

The trailer begins with a recap of the stressful life changes the women have faced together, from their husbands falling in love, to divorce and dating.

"It was a crazy ride," Grace (Jane Fonda) says with her arm around Frankie (Lily Tomlin). "But I'd rather take a crazy ride with you than a normal ride with anybody else."

As season 7 gears up for goodbye, there are much larger conversations in focus for Grace and Frankie, including the end of their lives and what they want to gain from their final years.

"I need a triumphant ending for my life, but as it turns out, I never really did anything," Frankie says, later adding, "As you approach the end, you start to wonder who you really are."

Grace has similar thoughts. "I've wasted too much of my time catering to the men in my life," she says.

But there may be another thing beneath Grace's decision to focus on more than her dating life. "I know what this is about," Frankie responds. "You just want to be with me."

Grace agrees. "I do," she says.

The deeper ideas of life and death also come to the forefront in the heartfelt trailer. "The reality is one of us is going to lose the other," Grace says.

But the concept doesn't go far without a quick quip. "Unless we do a Thelma and Louise thing, which I'm open to," Frankie jokes.

"Pass," Grace responds with an eye roll.

There are also other conflicts present in the second half of the season. "I went from a woman who didn't know her husband was gay to being a woman who didn't know her husband was a criminal," Grace says to Frankie, as Robert (Martin Sheen) is shown in an orange jumpsuit.

Her friend offers a witty comeback. "Next time, just marry a gay criminal and check off all the boxes," Frankie jokes.

But even with all of the challenges and uncertainties in front of them, the women remain confident about one thing: their friendship will never waver.

"We are not done yet and the best is yet to come," Grace can be heard saying as the women walk side-by-side into the beach sunset.

Grace and Frankie first premiered on Netflix in 2015. The first half of episodes from the final season began streaming on the platform in August 2021.

Additional episodes of the comedy will air on April 29. The final season will also host a 9 to 5 reunion when Tomlin, 82, and Fonda, 84, reunite on-screen with Dolly Parton.