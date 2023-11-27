Grace Dent quits I'm A Celebrity on medical grounds

Food critic Grace Dent has quit I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! on medical grounds.

ITV announced on Monday morning that the Guardian columnist had been forced to leave the show.

A show spokesperson said: "Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds.

"She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike."

Dent was set to appear in a Bushtucker Trial on Monday night's episode of the show alongside This Morning's Josie Gibson - but she will be replaced by another campmate.

A source close to the MasterChef star told the Mail Online that Dent being voted to do a trial - called Touchdown of Terror - with Gibson was "the straw that broke the camel’s back" and was the reason she opted to leave.

They said: "Grace decided to leave the jungle soon after it was announced that she would be doing the latest Bushtucker Trial.

"Knowing that she would be facing another tough challenge was the straw that broke the camel's back.

"It was mutually agreed upon that she would stand down from the competition, it was clear that she wasn't being herself, she had lost all energy when usually she's witty and fun to be around.

"ITV's duty of care and welfare teams had stepped in, and rightly so.

"She had struggled since living in the camp with less amenities, the weather this year has been particularly miserable and as a restaurant critic, not eating well proved to be harder than she could have ever imagined.

"Grace is looking forward to seeing her loved ones now and after a few days of rest and recovery will be fine."

Scores of viewers took to social media to voice concern over the appearance of Dent, 50, on Sunday night's show - with many saying she looked "ill".

Fans said they didn't recognise the usually glam and outspoken MasterChef star after her 10-day stint in the jungle.

One commented: "Is Grace Dent ok? She doesn't look alive to me..."

While another said: "She looks really ill doesn't she!"

And then a third agreed: "Yes scarily unwell!"

Dent has previously admitted she doesn't think she suits being "skinny" - adding she looks "ill right away" when her weight drops.

In an interview with Wales Online, the critic said she "has to monitor every day how much food I have to eat for work, how many restaurants I have to go to, just trying to keep a balanced diet."

She added: "I don't think I suit skinny. I look ill right away. I'm quite a curvy, busty type of person.

"I have to be very careful about what I eat because I put on weight really easily. My family are just those types of people who come from an entire background of women who naturally fit about a size 16-18. Every woman in my family looked like that.

"But I know that when I get bigger, I then stop exercising. Once I stop exercising, I start feeling sadder. And then my health goes and I haven't got enough energy."

On Sunday night's episode of the show, television star Fred Sirieix said former Ukip leader Nigel Farage "destroyed the economy" with his Brexit campaign.

The campmates have previously had an argument on the ITV1 reality TV show over advertisements used by Farage during the vote to the leave the European Union.

During Sunday's episode, Farage said when he first stood in an election he said he did not care "if no one votes" for him.

He added: "I feel better about myself for doing this. I believe I’m doing the right thing."

While making dinner, Sirieix interrupted saying: "The thing is Nigel, you destroyed the economy."

The former politician turned GB News presenter called it “absolute bollocks” and said there are issues in European economies.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV1 and ITVX.