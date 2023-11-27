Grace Dent leaves I'm A Celebrity jungle on medical grounds

Dent was seen in Sunday night's episode saying: "I just want to go home"

Food critic Grace Dent has left I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here, ITV has confirmed.

She entered the Australian jungle just over a week ago, alongside fellow campmates Nigel Farage, Jamie Lynn Spears and Marvin Humes.

In a statement, ITV said: "Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds.

"She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike."

Dent was seen on camera on Sunday evening's episode saying: "I just want to go home."

'I've had enough'

The 50-year-old had been picked to do the latest Bushtucker trial, titled Down The Tubes, with fellow campmate Josie Gibson.

Following her departure, EastEnders actress Danielle Harold will now take part in the trial alongside Gibson, according to the PA news agency.

Dent had said, before facing the previous Touchdown of Terror trial, that she was struggling in the jungle.

She was seen telling ITV presenter Gibson: "I've had enough. I've completely had enough. I just want to go home."

Dent added in the Bush Telegraph later: "I haven't got a lot left in me at the moment. I'm just keeping on a face for everybody."

This year's series, which also stars politician Nigel Farage, has attracted a significantly lower audience than last year's

This year's I'm A Celebrity has so far attracted a lower audience than last year's series - which featured former heath secretary Matt Hancock.

While the previous series' launch episode attracted a consolidated audience of nearly 12 million, this year's launch has only been watched by seven million in its first week.

Other campmates this year include Made In Chelsea's Sam Thompson, First Dates star Fred Sirieix, YouTuber Nella Rose and actor Nick Pickard.

A few days after entering camp, the group was joined by jockey Frankie Dettori and former professional boxer Tony Bellew.