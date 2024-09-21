Grace Clinton inspires Manchester United’s WSL cruise against West Ham

Manchester United celebrate Grace Clinton’s goal at Old Trafford. Photograph: John Clifton/Action Images/Reuters

Manchester United began their Women’s Super League campaign in solid style as the England midfielder Grace Clinton marked her debut for the club with a goal and an excellent individual performance against West Ham.

Clinton, who joined Manchester United in 2022 but spent last season on loan at Tottenham after a loan spell at Bristol City in the 2022-23 campaign, exerted her strength in the midfield and looked very much at home in the centre of the team.

Her deft second-half header from Lisa Naalsund’s expertly placed cross made the score 3-0, after first-half strikes from the Brazil forward Geyse – who West Ham felt had fouled Camila Sáez before shooting – and the left-back Leah Galton, who cut inside skilfully on to her right foot before drilling in the second. Geyse, full of confidence, also hit the crossbar with a spectacular overhead effort in the first half.

The performance will have been encouraging to their supporters and to the head coach, Marc Skinner, after a summer of great change with the departures of key players including the England internationals Mary Earps, Katie Zelem and Nikita Parris, their top scorer last season.

But there have been exciting arrivals, too, such as that of the Norway striker Elisabeth Terland, who started the game, the Sweden full-back Anna Sandberg, who missed out with a minor knock, and the Canada midfielder Simi Awujo, who came on to make her debut as a second-half substitute. The Netherlands international Dominique Janssen also made her debut impressively in the holding midfield role.

Yet they would also do well not to get too carried away after this result, against a West Ham side who were disappointing and who did not really threaten a goal until the later stages of the game, with Riko Ueki firing just over the bar from inside the area.

It has been predicted they will be in a relegation battle this season and there was fairly little evidence on Saturday to suggest that forecast is inaccurate.