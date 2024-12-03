Grace Clinton delivers to give much-changed England edge against Switzerland

Grace Clinton scored eighth-minute winner at Bramall Lane - Getty Images/James Gill

England Women 1 Switzerland Women 0

This was a night for England’s fringe players to make their case for a regular place in Sarina Wiegman’s team.

Against a fairly weak Switzerland side, few put forward a strong argument to really give the Lionesses’ manager something to think about.

Grace Clinton, who scored the game’s only goal, is perhaps the one who should be knocking on Wiegman’s door come next summer’s European Championship.

The midfielder clearly has an eye for goal and has more than shown she can hold her own at this level when handed an opportunity. But others struggled to really make an impact in what was England’s final game of the year.

The Lionesses could arguably have done with putting on a performance that allayed any fears they may struggle to defend their European crown next summer.

But, in truth, this looked like a group of individuals who have barely had a chance to play together and it would perhaps have been optimistic to expect them to gel seamlessly.

Chelsea forward Aggie Beever-Jones and Manchester City’s Laura Blindklide-Brown both showed some nice touches and nearly combined for a second goal after half-time. But it was more glimpses rather than sustained periods of promise.

By the end of the game, Wiegman had turned to her more experienced players to help see out what was a narrow victory.

A better team would perhaps have put a defence that at times looked shaky under pressure, with even the experienced Millie Bright looking out of sorts.

Alessia Russo, who famously scored a back-heel during the Euro 2022 semi-final at Bramall Lane, came on at half-time before Keira Walsh and Beth Mead were also introduced as Wiegman turned to her experienced players.

But other than a neat piece of play from Beever-Jones and Blindkilde-Brown which forced Switzerland goalkeeper Elvira Herzog into a fine save to her bottom left, England chances in the second half were few and far between until Georgia Stanway struck the post late on.

Hampton was required to make a vital save to prevent Meriame Terchoun’s chipped effort giving Switzerland an equaliser. It was an important moment for Hampton, who had looked a bit nervy prior to that stop, after Earps’ impressive performance against the US. That is at least one battle which looks as if it will continue. How many others have really made their case remains to be seen.

Match details

England (3-4-3): Hampton 6, Morgan 5, Turner 6 (Carter 84), Bright 5, Le Tissier 6, Clinton 7, Mace 6 (Walsh 63, 6), George 6 (Mead 63, 6), Park 6 (Russo 45 HT, 6), Beever-Jones 6 (Naz 84), Blindkilde-Brown 6 (Stanway 84)

Goals: Clinton 8

Subs not used: Earps, Moorhouse, Williamson, Greenwood, Wubben-Moy

Switzerland (3-5-2): Herzog 6, Maritz 6, Calligaris 5, Stierli 5 (Csillag 88), Beney 5, Vallotto 6, Sow 6, Schertenleib 5 (Andrade HT), Marti 6 (Riesen HT), Crnogorcevic 6 (Xhemaili 87), Terchoun 6

Subs not used: Bohli, Peng, Baumann, Arfaoui, Waeber, Ivelj, Mauron, Piubel, Lehmann, Bienz

Referee: Catarina Campos

10:05 PM GMT

Sarina Wiegman post-match interview

10:04 PM GMT

Lucy Bronze situation in live time

10:02 PM GMT

Sarina Wiegman post-match comments

Manager Sarina Wiegman, speaking to ITV after the game, said: “We played a very good first half, we totally played in their half of their pitch, and created chances. We found spaces and overloads in the pockets.

“We played many players, we did different things. I want to score more goals, but we move on and in February we go again.”

Speaking about Grace Clinton, Wiegman said: “She did well, tight on the ball, had some moments where she recovered well too, very comfortable, so it was a good performance.”

Speaking about Lucy Bronze not coming onto the pitch in the second half: “She was not on the list, it was a human mistake and we found out there and we still wanted to bring her onto the pitch but unfortunately she could go on, so it was very frustrating.”

09:55 PM GMT

Mead may have been fortunate here not to concede a penalty on Beney, as the referee decided not to give this as a penalty, and Var also deemed Mead’s challenge undeserving of a penalty.





09:46 PM GMT

Grace Clinton post-match interview

09:45 PM GMT

Grace Clinton post-match comments

Goalscorer Grace Clinton, speaking to ITV after the match, said: “In international football it’s like that, [the ending of the match] but we managed to keep them out and get the win.

“It’s always nice to get a goal, especially for England. It was amazing [to play here tonight], especially with the crowd here.

“Everyone wants to play for their country, it’s what dreams are made of, so to do it at a tournament is what I want to do.

“It’s important for us to get the minutes and get exposure because it’s very competitive, so hopefully there’s many more to come.”

09:35 PM GMT

Full time: England 1 Switzerland 0

Full time as England squeak over the line to secure one last win to end 2024.



And Georgia Stanway almost scored a gorgeous goal to finish the match, when she plays a one-two with Jess Naz before bending a right-footed shot that smacks off the inside of the right post and rolls away from goal before the final whistle is blown by the referee.

09:34 PM GMT

90 minutes: England 1 Switzerland 0

A very huge penalty shout for Switzerland here in the final few minutes. Beney bursts towards the England penalty area and commits several defenders before slipping in teammate Andrade with a ball to the right. The Swiss attacker was set to fire a shot on goal, but Beth Mead puts Andrade off balance before Hampton collects the loose ball.

09:30 PM GMT

87 minutes: England 1 Switzerland 0

Beth Mead looked like she was free on the left of the penalty area to unleash a shot but a superb slide tackle from Terchoun prevents her pulling the trigger before the Arsenal forward gives away a cheap foul.

09:28 PM GMT

Hampton springs up to save Terchoun shot

09:27 PM GMT

84 minutes: England 1 Switzerland 0

Three changes for England in the final stages of this match as Jess Naz, Jess Carter and Georgia Stanway all come on for Beever Jones, Blindklide Brown and Millie Turner.

09:24 PM GMT

82 minutes: England 1 Switzerland 0

Switzerland have seized control of the game in these last five minutes, as the team’s higher position in the middle third seems to have disrupted England’s rhythm.

09:24 PM GMT

Switzerland have seized control of the game in these last five minutes, as the team’s higher position in the middle third seems to have disrupted England’s rhythm.

09:22 PM GMT

79 minutes: England 1 Switzerland 0

Hannah Hampton has sprung into action once again with a crucial save as Swiss forward Terchoun shoots from 25 yards and her shot almost loops over Hampton but a strong hand from the soaring goalkeeper manages to push the ball over the bar.

09:19 PM GMT

75 minutes: England 1 Switzerland 0

The customary backing track of a drum and “Great Escape” is sounding out around Bramall Lane, but there is a growing hush inside the ground heading into the closing 10 minutes of this match.

09:14 PM GMT

71 minutes: England 1 Switzerland 0

Nervy moments at the back for England as they head away multiple dangerous crosses within the space of 90 seconds.

09:09 PM GMT

09:09 PM GMT

65 minutes: England 1 Switzerland 0

Hampton again is required to make an intervention when she absorbs a shot from Swiss forward Nadine Riesen into her midriff after some neat build up play.

An England win is far from guaranteed at this stage.

09:05 PM GMT

63 minutes: England 1 Switzerland 0

Two changes for England now as Ruby Mace and Gabby George, whose delivery from the left has been excellent in this match both make way for stalwarts Keira Walsh and Beth Mead.

09:03 PM GMT

09:03 PM GMT

60 minutes: England 1 Switzerland 0

Beney has provided much more threat for Switzerland in the second half, as she plucks the ball from a dawdling Millie Bright and prompts a corner for her side that eventually does not beat the first player at the near post.

09:00 PM GMT

58 minutes: England 1 Switzerland 0

Now England respond with their own big chance, when Beever Jones lays the ball to Blindklide Brown inside the penalty area, and the midfielder’s low shot is well saved by a sprawling Herzog.

08:58 PM GMT

55 minutes: England 1 Switzerland 0

Switzerland have just had a great chance to level this match. A long ball from goalkeeper Herzog is helped on into the England half and Swiss forward Beney flicks the ball over Mille Bright and races behind the centre back.

Beney is then one on one with Hampton but her shot is palmed away by the keeper for a corner.

08:54 PM GMT

52 minutes: England 1 Switzerland 0

Switzerland are looking much brighter in this second half, growing in confidence with longer spells in possession. They have not created any dangerous openings yet but this is at least better than their lifeless first 45 minutes.

08:52 PM GMT

49 minutes: England 1 Switzerland 0

Blindklide Brown pulls off a lovely nutmeg to set free Gabby George on the left hand side and her terrific whipped cross is inviting and is met by Russo’s head, but her effort bounces wide of the goal.

08:48 PM GMT

46 minutes: England 1 Switzerland 0

A heart in mouth moment for goalkeeper Hannah Hampton right at the start of this second half.

The goalkeeper receives a backpass and takes too long to clear her lines, and her attempted clearance is blocked by a Swiss attacker before just sailing over the bar.

08:46 PM GMT

Half time changes

England are making one change in this second half, as Arsenal striker Alessia Russo replaces Jess Park.



Meanwhile, Switzerland make three changes of their own in response.

08:37 PM GMT

Grace Clinton’s opening goal

Here’s a reminder of England’s first goal, scored by Grace Clinton for her third goal for the Lionesses.

08:31 PM GMT

Half time: England 1 Switzerland 0

1-0 to England going into the break, and there’s only been one team in this contest so far. This young England team have shown glimpses of some deft attacking play but may need more penetration of the Swiss back line to properly put this game to bed.

08:30 PM GMT

44 minutes: England 1 Switzerland 0

Captain Millie Bright does not want to be left out from all the attacking fun, as the defender bursts down the left flank with the ball but cannot produce a cross as the ball rolls out for a goal kick.

08:28 PM GMT

42 minutes: England 1 Switzerland 0

Gabby George fizzes in a free kick from the left hand side which finds Clinton in the box, but for once the midfielder’s touch is a loose one, and the ball bounces away from her and is duly cleared.

08:26 PM GMT

39 minutes: England 1 Switzerland 0

Hampton has finally made her first meaningful save of the night, as she gathers a Schertenleib shot from the edge of the box after England lose the ball in defence.

08:24 PM GMT

38 minutes: England 1 Switzerland 0

Beever Jones has been brilliant in this match and the Chelsea forward advances down the left and puts a ball into the box that eventually finds Le Tissier, whose low driven shot is held by keeper Herzog.

08:22 PM GMT

Clinton and Beever-Jones combining well

08:18 PM GMT

30 minutes: England 1 Switzerland 0

England are entrenched high into Switzerland’s half, denying their opponents any opportunity to build momentum. The Lionesses are moving the ball beautifully around the edge of the box, spearheaded by Park, Beever-Jones and Clinton. Though, they still are yet to create another big chance since Clinton’s goal.

08:14 PM GMT

Verdict from Bramall Lane

England not been able to build on Grace Clinton’s early goal. Switzerland are sat very deep and they’re finding it tricky to pick the right pass to unlock them. Beever-Jones has had some nice touches when she has got the ball. England could do with bringing her into play more.

08:13 PM GMT

25 minutes: England 1 Switzerland 0

Beever-Jones and Clinton execute a well worked move, with Beever Jones producing a wonderful turn on the ball before Clinton’s fleet footwork allows her to feed her teammate on the left. Beveer-Jones then glides towards the by line before the ball is cleared for a corner that does not amount to anything.

08:10 PM GMT

24 minutes: England 1 Switzerland 0

Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has had virtually nothing to do so far in this encounter, but is showing notable calm with her passing from the back in spite of onrushing Swiss attackers.

08:07 PM GMT

20 minutes: England 1 Switzerland 0

A penalty shout for England falls on deaf ears as Clinton falls to the ground after trying to bring down a bouncing ball, shortly after Le Tissier’s cross and Park’s failed overhead kick attempt. The referee then quickly waves any appeals away as she determines no foul play has taken place.

08:05 PM GMT

17 minutes: England 1 Switzerland 0

Some more bright play from England sees the ball worked out to the left hand side before Gabby George slings in a cross across the box. The Swiss fail to deal with the delivery, which finds Maya Le Tissier who has time to take a touch, but she miscues a half volley well wide of the goal.

08:00 PM GMT

13 minutes: England 1 Switzerland 0

Grace Clinton is relishing her status as the game’s main protagonist. The midfielder is at the heart of the team’s play on the ball and putting in an impressive display so far.

07:58 PM GMT

11 minutes: England 1 Switzerland 0

England are moving nicely through the gears now. Jess Park starts a lovely move at the edge of the box, combining with some quick one twos and interplay between her and Grace Clinton. Park then tries to slip in Aggie Beever-Jones with a through ball but goalkeeper Herzog rushes from goal and beats the forward to the ball.

07:53 PM GMT

GOAL! England 1 Switzerland 0 - Clinton

England have taken the lead, and it’s Grace Clinton who gets the opener! A free kick from around 40 yards is floated into the box from Jess Park, and Millie Turner’s glancing header bounces onto the post before Grace Clinton pounces on the rebound to tap the ball into an empty net.

07:52 PM GMT

5 minutes: England 0 Switzerland 0

England are staring to settle into a rhythm, patiently passing the ball in the middle third before Laura Blindklide Brown sprays the ball out to Gabby George on the left hand side. Unfortunately, the ball escapes George’s clutches and trickles out for a throw in.

07:50 PM GMT

3 minutes: England 0 Switzerland 0

Three minutes gone, and no meaningful action in this match just yet. Plenty of horns and shouts of “Come on England” are all being released at the moment.

07:46 PM GMT

Kick off

And we’re live, as England kick off wearing their dark grey kit from head to toe.

07:45 PM GMT

Our in-ground correspondent Kathryn Batte is in place in the press box for tonight’s game.

07:43 PM GMT

Here’s England manager Sarina Wiegman speaking to ITV about her choice to select debutants Ruby Mace and Laura Blindklide-Brown in the starting XI.

07:41 PM GMT

Time for the national anthems

Both teams are out on the pitch, and the national anthems are ringing out of the speakers at Bramall Lane, starting with Switzerland’s anthem, before God Saves the King is played out around the ground.

07:40 PM GMT

The teams are in the tunnel...

The teams are lined up in the tunnel, with Millie Bright set to lead out the Lionesses tonight as captain.

Spouts of fire and a dazzling light show are all in place as kick off approaches.

07:32 PM GMT

Just seven months until Euro 2025...

In fewer than seven months time, England will commence their defence of their continental crown, after becoming European champions for the first time at Euro 2022.

The tournament will be hosted in Switzerland, and gets underway on 2 July 2025, with the group stage draw happening later this month on 16 December after tonight’s qualification play-offs.

England Euro 2022

Leah Williamson Euro 2022

07:20 PM GMT

Debuting duo in England’s team tonight

Leicester City defender Ruby Mace makes her full England debut tonight. - Naomi Baker/Getty Images

As does Sheffield-born Manchester City midfielder Laura Blindklide Brown - Naomi Baker/Getty Images

07:11 PM GMT

England vs USA highlights

In case you missed England’s 0-0 draw on Saturday against Olympic champions USWNT at Wembley, here are some highlights from the game.

07:10 PM GMT

England vs Switzerland lineups

England XI

Hampton, Morgan, George, Mace, Turner, Bright, Park, Le Tissier, Beever-Jones, Clinton, Blindkilde Brown.

Switzerland XI

Herzog, Stierli, Marti, Maritz, Schertenleib, Crnogorcevic, Sow, Vallotto, Calligaris, Terchoun, Beney.

07:00 PM GMT

Verdict from Bramall Lane

As expected, a very experimental team for England tonight. There’s 127 caps between the starting XI, 83 of them belong to Millie Bright. An average age of 23.8 years old.



Debuts for Laura Blindkilde-Brown and Ruby Mace and a first start for Aggie Beever-Jones. Now it’s a case of seeing which players take their chance.

06:59 PM GMT

Protests tonight in Sheffield

There are two protests going on outside Bramall Lane tonight. One is “Kick men out of women’s sport” while a counter-protest in support of trans rights in sport.

06:55 PM GMT

Lionesses lineup

Ten changes tonight from the Lionesses’ 0-0 draw against the United States on Saturday, including two full debuts for Laura Blindkilde Brown and Ruby Mace.

Only Jess Park remains in the starting XI from the weekend.

06:44 PM GMT

Beautiful memories of Bramall Lane for England

Bramall Lane will play host tonight to a Lionesses’ international fixture for the first time since 26 July 2022, when Sarina Wiegman’s England side pulled off a memorable 4-0 semi final victory in Euro 2022, before their crowning moment at Wembley five days later.

BL England

Bramall Lane

Sarina happy in Sheffield

06:31 PM GMT

Preview: Will this much-changed England side end 2024 with a bang?

Good evening and welcome to the Telegraph’s live coverage of the Lionesses’ final international fixture of 2024, as England take on Switzerland at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

The reigning European champions have travelled up to south Yorkshire on the back of a very entertaining 0-0 draw at Wembley against Olympic champions USWNT on Saturday. Tonight’s fixture will see the Lionesses return to Bramall Lane for the first time since their memorable 4-0 semi-final triumph over Sweden at Euro 2022 before becoming European champions at Wembley five days later.

Forwards Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby will not feature for England this evening, as the pair miss out through injuries picked up against the United States on Saturday. Manager Sarina Wiegman has stated there will be “many changes” for tonight’s match, which may include a return to the starting XI for centre back Mille Bright, who grew up based on the outskirts of Sheffield in nearby Killamarsh.

Bright’s Chelsea teammate Hannah Hampton may also be in line for a start in goal after Mary Earps’ excellent performance over the weekend. Wiegman, in the lead up to tonight’s match expressed her desire to create competition for starting berths within the squad and how her players may need to feel “uncomfortable” before the defence of their continental crown begins next July.

The Dutchwoman said: “At the end before we go into the tournament, we want clarity and everyone knows their role, which we know in tournaments can change very quickly.

“But now you’re trying out things, now you want everyone to compete at the highest level, compete against opponents, but also compete with each other. That’s what you need to become better, and that’s uncomfortable, and also trying out new things.

“Of course we’re not going to get everything right, but we’re learning and it gives us information.

“We still have seven months to go, but yes, we want to get as much information as possible and develop our style of play and experience where we are at the moment.”

Opponents Switzerland will host next year’s European championships for the first time, and have previously made it to the round of 16 in both their World Cup appearances in 2015 and 2023, but will be bidding to reach the knockout stages of a European championships for the first time on home soil.

The Swiss, coached by Pia Sundhage, enter this match having just suffered a heavy 6-0 home defeat against Germany, so they will be hoping to finish this calendar year on a much brighter note.

Team news to follow shortly.