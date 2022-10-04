Grace Announces 2022 FCC Catalysts Pricing Actions

W. R. Grace & Co.
·3 min read
W. R. Grace &amp; Co.
W. R. Grace & Co.

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The chemical industry is experiencing some of the highest inflation in modern history, impacting both energy and raw material markets. In response to rising costs, W. R. Grace & Co. is announcing global price increases for its Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) catalysts and is modifying existing surcharge mechanisms in the 4th quarter of 2022.

“The demand for differentiated FCC catalyst technology remains extremely high as demand and margins for refined products have strengthened in 2022,” said Tom Petti, Grace’s President, Refining Technologies. “Our pricing actions today are necessary to offset historic inflationary pressure and continue our commitment of offering industry leading catalyst solutions and expert-level technical service that combined creates significant incremental profit for our customers.”

For FCC catalysts, unprecedented levels of inflation are impacting raw materials such as caustic soda, aluminum-derived chemicals and acids. Freight and logistics costs also have been elevated, affecting the cost to deliver finished premium catalysts, as well as the cost to procure the necessary raw materials.

In addition, energy price inflation has been exacerbated by the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe, reaching some of the highest levels in history and severely impacting the cost to manufacture FCC catalyst.

Even with Grace’s continued efforts on productivity and driving operational efficiencies, the pace and magnitude of inflation cannot be offset by normal price adjustments.

About Grace
Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace, a Standard Industries company, is a leading global supplier of catalysts, engineered materials, and fine chemicals. The company’s two industry-leading business segments—Catalyst Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With approximately 4,300 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 60 countries. More information about Grace is available at grace.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, that is, information related to future, not past, events. Such statements generally include the words “expects,” “outlook,” “believes,” “plans,” “will,” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation: expected financial positions; results of operations; cash flows; competitive positions; and markets for securities. Like other businesses, Grace is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from its projections or that could cause other forward-looking statements to prove incorrect. Factors that could cause such differences include, without limitation: risks related to foreign operations, currency exchange rate changes; public health and safety concerns; natural disasters and force majeure events; changes in laws and regulations; the cost and availability of raw materials and energy; Grace’s legal and environmental proceedings; costs of compliance with environmental laws and regulations (including those pertaining to climate change); cyberattacks; the economics of its customers’ industries; and shifting consumer preferences. Past results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on Grace’s forward-looking statements, which speak only as the dates originally made. Grace undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revision to the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of their publication herein.

Media Relations
Sue Cardillo
T +1 412.953.7851
sue.cardillo@grace.com


