Grab these top-rated KitchenAid measuring cups while they're on sale for just $5 on Amazon

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We’ve all spent $5 on something we later came to regret, but that won’t be the case with these KitchenAid Measuring Cups. They’re currently on sale for just $5.39 on Amazon, and you can rest assured they’re more than worth the money. You’ll use them so much when cooking meals for just yourself or for a crowd.

KitchenAid Measuring Cups, Set Of 4, $5.39 (Orig. $8.99)

$5.39 $8.99 at Amazon

Right now, these stunning KitchenAid Measuring Cups are more than 40% off in the aqua sky color. At just $5, they're a no brainer for anyone who cooks or bakes often. Not only will these measuring cups look beautiful on your counter, but they're obviously also very practical and functional. Whether you need to accurately measure out flour, sugar, or rice, these measuring cups will get the job done.

Given the KitchenAid brand name and the stylish design, it’s not surprising that these KitchenAid Measuring Cups have 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon with lots of rave reviews from shoppers.

One shopper commented, “[I] love the shape and texture of these. They have a little weight to them so they feel very sturdy. They’re even pretty.”

“These are excellent, the quality feels great!” another shopper raved. “I also bought the measuring spoons in the same color, love them as well!”

It’s not every day that you can get a useful, well-designed product you’ll reach for almost every day, so grab this unbeatable deal on Amazon while you can.

If you liked this story, check out these Amazon deals to grab before Prime Day.

More from In The Know:

I'm a shopping editor, and these are the 9 best things I've ever purchased on Amazon for less than $25

These sticky grippers on Amazon work so much better than a rug pad: 'My 70 lb. dog was doing laps across the rug without it budging'

7 wardrobe essentials under $30 to grab at Nordstrom while they're still in stock — you'll wear them all year long

Thousands of Amazon shoppers rave about these pillows that are on sale for just $27: 'I didn’t realize how terrible my current pillows were until I tried these'

The post Grab these top-rated KitchenAid measuring cups while they’re on for less than $5 on Amazon appeared first on In The Know.