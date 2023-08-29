Grab the top-rated KitchenAid can opener that shoppers say works 'seamlessly and nearly effortlessly' while it's 40% off

Don't place your weekly Amazon order without adding this KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can Opener / Bottle Opener to your cart. It's 40% off in classic black right now, and it's the top-rated cooking tool you absolutely need in your kitchen

The KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can Opener / Bottle Opener is a No. 1 best seller on Amazon, with more than 76,000 ratings and 4.6 out of 5 stars. For a humble kitchen tool, this Can Opener / Bottle Opener has a cult following. Amazon shoppers rave in the comments about how much they love this handy gadget.

"This thing seamlessly and nearly effortlessly opens cans," one customer commented. "I know it sounds silly, but the other ones we owned all required holding "just so" and back and forth, just terribly frustrating. This model is like butter. Works so super well."

Another satisfied shopper wrote, "Got this because cheap can openers kept breaking and wearing out after basically no use. Very happy with the overall quality and durability so far." They went on to say, "I think this one was about $12 which makes it twice as much as others you can buy - but it is totally worth it. I would recommend buying this one and then hopefully never having to buy another one again."

If you got through a lot of canned goods in your home, then buying this KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can Opener on sale is a no-brainer. But part of what makes this product so popular is that it also doubles as a bottle opener. Folks who are short on space are sure to appreciate having one item that does two jobs — and looks great doing them.

As mentioned, the KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can Opener / Bottle Opener is 40% off, but there are 13 other available colors. They're not all as cheap, but many are also marked down, so grab one ASAP while the price is low.

