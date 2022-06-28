Grab these Sur La Table 4th of July deals before they’re gone — prices are legit 50% off or more

As luck would have it, you don’t have to wait until next week or even the weekend to start scoring epic 4th of July deals. Sur La Table is kicking things off early with a summer clearance sale that includes major markdowns on cookware, tableware and more.

While some retailers will claim to offer massive discounts but only take a few dollars off most of the items, that’s not the case at Sur La Table. The price drops are pretty significant, with lots of items on sale for 50% off or more.

Don’t have a lot of time to sort through all the Sur La Table 4th of July deals? Start with six of the best below, and add them to your cart before they’re gone.

Sur La Table 4th Of July Deals

Staub Folding Grill, $55.99 (Orig. $243)

If you don't have a backyard to grill in this summer, order this Staub Folding Grill while it's more than 60% off. It's perfect for steaks, burgers, veggies and more.

Sur La Table Gold Bakeware Set, $29.99 (Orig. $59.95)

Your cookies will look extra Insta-worthy on this gold bakeware set. You get two sheet pans plus the cooling rack for less than $30.

Sur La Table Stoneware Bakers With Lids, Set Of 3, $24.99 (Orig. $60)

Talk about a major steal! You can get three of these Stoneware Bakers With Lids for under $25 right now. Note, only the red and gray colors are currently on sale.

Scanpan Classic, Set Of 3, $129.99 (Orig. $378)

Short on kitchen space? Invest in this Scanpan set and you'll be able to make tons of dishes without needing to buy any other pots or pans.

Sur La Table Floral White Dinner Plate, $3.99 (Orig. $12)

Your summer table will look simply stunning with a few of these Floral White Dinner Plates. You can buy the coordinating pieces, which are also on sale at Sur La Table, or pair the plates with classic white napkins, glass cups and silver flatware.

Gravity Mill, $19.99 (Orig. $45)

Perfect for whole peppercorns or other seasonings, this Gravity Mill automatically grinds spices when you turn it upside down.

If you liked this story, check out West Elm’s 4th of July Warehouse sale.

