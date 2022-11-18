Grab Strategic Profile Report 2022: The Leading Superapp Disrupts Southeast Asia through its Ecosystem Flywheel with Continuous Stakeholder Interaction and High-frequency Hyperlocal Consumer Services
Dublin, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Profile of Grab" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service offers a profile of Grab in Southeast Asia with focus on Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company profile comprises achievements, recent developments, statistics and financials, platform strategy, service offerings, total workforce, decision-making hubs, the organizational structure's executive committee, social impact, and sustainability initiatives.
The study explores the company's main business segments: mobility (e.g., eHailing), delivery (e.g., parcels, food, and groceries), and financial services (e.g., digital payment solutions). Each segment covers business snapshots of the GMV and revenue ratio, market share in Southeast Asia, milestones since operations began, regional presence, value chain analysis, and trends.
Grab's superapp, which is part of a trend emerging globally, has grown rapidly in Southeast Asia in recent years. Grab's emergence has accelerated the adoption of digitalization, especially the use of mobile internet, smartphones, and cashless payments. By connecting merchants, riders (drivers), and consumers in transactions, Grab seamlessly integrates the online-to-offline (O2O) value chain and addresses the pain points of the on-demand (real-time) value chain.
The superapp addresses consumers' complex demands in Southeast Asia, creating significant business growth opportunities for micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises and job opportunities for riders and drivers in the region.
Most importantly, Grab's superapp disrupts traditional business processes and value chains among stakeholders in Southeast Asia. Grab has helped many traditional offline and small businesses digitize and build their online presence, especially during the pandemic. The company's digital payment solution has transformed the way residents in Southeast Asia use cash.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Super Application (Superapp) Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Environment
Grab Profile: Key Findings
Grab Profile: Key Findings in Major Segments
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
3 Research Background
Scope of Analysis
Business Segmentation
Key Questions This Study Will Answer
4 Market and Social Dynamics in Southeast Asia
Demography
Economy
GDP Growth Snapshot
Connectivity
Top Highlights of Key Southeast Asian Countries
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Grab Profile
Company Overview
Key Achievements in 2021
Recent Developments
Statistics and Financials
Platform Strategy
Service Offerings
Service Offerings Roadmap
Total Workforce and Key Decision-making Hubs
Key Executive Committee of the Organizational Structure
SWOT Analysis
5 Highlights of Grab's Social Impact and Sustainability
Social Impact Highlights in 2021
Sustainability Highlights in 2021
6 Segment Analysis: Deliveries
The Deliveries Segment: Key Information
The Deliveries Segment: Business Snapshot
The Deliveries Segment: Market Share
The Deliveries Segment: Key Milestones
The Deliveries Segment: Regional Presence
The Deliveries Segment: Value Chain Analysis
The Deliveries Segment: Key Trends
7 Segment Analysis: Mobility
The Mobility Segment: Key Information
The Mobility Segment: Business Snapshot
The Mobility Segment: Market Share
The Mobility Segment: Key Milestones
The Mobility Segment: Regional Presence
The Mobility Segment: Value Chain Analysis
The Mobility Segment: Key Trends
8 Segment Analysis: Financial Services
The Financial Services Segment: Key Information
The Financial Services Segment: Business Snapshot
The Financial Services Segment: Market Share
The Financial Services Segment: Key Milestones
The Financial Services Segment: Regional Presence
The Financial Services Segment: Value Chain Analysis
The Financial Services Segment: Key Trends
9 Acquisitions and Partnerships
Mergers and Acquisitions
Partnership Opportunities
10 Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Superapps to Improve Interactions and Synergies
Growth Opportunity 2: Higher Digitalization Driven by Urbanization
Growth Opportunity 3: Digital Banking Solutions to Increase Banking Adoption in Southeast Asia
11 Appendix
For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/54q0xo
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900