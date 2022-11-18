Grab Strategic Profile Report 2022: The Leading Superapp Disrupts Southeast Asia through its Ecosystem Flywheel with Continuous Stakeholder Interaction and High-frequency Hyperlocal Consumer Services

Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Profile of Grab" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service offers a profile of Grab in Southeast Asia with focus on Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company profile comprises achievements, recent developments, statistics and financials, platform strategy, service offerings, total workforce, decision-making hubs, the organizational structure's executive committee, social impact, and sustainability initiatives.



The study explores the company's main business segments: mobility (e.g., eHailing), delivery (e.g., parcels, food, and groceries), and financial services (e.g., digital payment solutions). Each segment covers business snapshots of the GMV and revenue ratio, market share in Southeast Asia, milestones since operations began, regional presence, value chain analysis, and trends.



Grab's superapp, which is part of a trend emerging globally, has grown rapidly in Southeast Asia in recent years. Grab's emergence has accelerated the adoption of digitalization, especially the use of mobile internet, smartphones, and cashless payments. By connecting merchants, riders (drivers), and consumers in transactions, Grab seamlessly integrates the online-to-offline (O2O) value chain and addresses the pain points of the on-demand (real-time) value chain.



The superapp addresses consumers' complex demands in Southeast Asia, creating significant business growth opportunities for micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises and job opportunities for riders and drivers in the region.



Most importantly, Grab's superapp disrupts traditional business processes and value chains among stakeholders in Southeast Asia. Grab has helped many traditional offline and small businesses digitize and build their online presence, especially during the pandemic. The company's digital payment solution has transformed the way residents in Southeast Asia use cash.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Super Application (Superapp) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Environment

Grab Profile: Key Findings

Grab Profile: Key Findings in Major Segments

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3 Research Background

Scope of Analysis

Business Segmentation

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

4 Market and Social Dynamics in Southeast Asia

Demography

Economy

GDP Growth Snapshot

Connectivity

Top Highlights of Key Southeast Asian Countries

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Grab Profile

Company Overview

Key Achievements in 2021

Recent Developments

Statistics and Financials

Platform Strategy

Service Offerings

Service Offerings Roadmap

Total Workforce and Key Decision-making Hubs

Key Executive Committee of the Organizational Structure

SWOT Analysis

5 Highlights of Grab's Social Impact and Sustainability

Social Impact Highlights in 2021

Sustainability Highlights in 2021

6 Segment Analysis: Deliveries

The Deliveries Segment: Key Information

The Deliveries Segment: Business Snapshot

The Deliveries Segment: Market Share

The Deliveries Segment: Key Milestones

The Deliveries Segment: Regional Presence

The Deliveries Segment: Value Chain Analysis

The Deliveries Segment: Key Trends

7 Segment Analysis: Mobility

The Mobility Segment: Key Information

The Mobility Segment: Business Snapshot

The Mobility Segment: Market Share

The Mobility Segment: Key Milestones

The Mobility Segment: Regional Presence

The Mobility Segment: Value Chain Analysis

The Mobility Segment: Key Trends

8 Segment Analysis: Financial Services

The Financial Services Segment: Key Information

The Financial Services Segment: Business Snapshot

The Financial Services Segment: Market Share

The Financial Services Segment: Key Milestones

The Financial Services Segment: Regional Presence

The Financial Services Segment: Value Chain Analysis

The Financial Services Segment: Key Trends

9 Acquisitions and Partnerships

Mergers and Acquisitions

Partnership Opportunities

10 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Superapps to Improve Interactions and Synergies

Growth Opportunity 2: Higher Digitalization Driven by Urbanization

Growth Opportunity 3: Digital Banking Solutions to Increase Banking Adoption in Southeast Asia

11 Appendix

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/54q0xo





