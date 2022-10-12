Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Grab the popular oil that Amazon shoppers say 'grows hair' while it's on sale for less than $10 for Prime Day

Jeanine Edwards
·3 min read

When researching “natural” ways to grow or thicken your hair, you’ll inevitably come across castor oil as a product to try. The science behind it is that castor contains ricinoleic acid, which can boost blood circulation and that in turn ensures your hair follicles are healthy and in optimal condition for growing strong hair.

While there’s no definitive source or study that proves once and for all whether or not castor oil really makes your hair grow longer and stronger, there are plenty of shoppers who swear by the stuff. Over on Amazon, this Difeel Premium 99% Natural Castor Hair Oil is a popular pick that shoppers say is really effective. It has 4.6 out of 5 stars, and right now, it’s on sale for just $8.89, down from $12.99.

I have very fine hair that breaks pretty easily and doesn't grow particularly fast. As such, I've been on the castor oil bandwagon for a while. I don't know if it really works to grow my hair, but at the very least, it does keep it moisturized and shiny, which is better than nothing.

Over the years, I’ve tried lots of different castor oil products. I have to admit that most are thick, heavy and can really weigh your hair down. Some castor oil products also don’t smell particularly nice. I expected pretty much the same from the Difeel Premium 99% Natural Castor Hair Oil when I purchased it, but I was pleasantly surprised. Not only is it not overly thick, but it smells amazing. I’ve only been using it for a few days, so I don’t know if it will really make my hair grow, but I can tell you my hair is really glossy when I use it, and people always compliment me on how nice my hair smells when I use it.

Both male and female shoppers on Amazon agree that the Difeel Premium 99% Natural Castor Hair Oil is a worthy addition to your hair care routine.

“My wife introduced me to this product when I asked her what would help thicken and grow my beard. It helped to fill in and grow a full awesome beard,” one shopper wrote in their review. They also went on to say, “I also use it on my scalp, and it has helped to not only thicken but actually grow hair on my head as well. I recommend this product to anyone wanting to thicken or promote hair growth. It also smells awesome.”

Another shopper commented, “I have thin blonde hair, and it doesn’t weigh it down to use after it’s styled. [The oil] makes a nice shine and smells good, and my hair is super soft and has grown, and hair is not falling out now. I did switch to a silk pillowcase as well. I have purchased two times now and will continue to use.”

If you’re looking to promote hair growth, but aren’t ready to try ingestible or prescription strength products, add this Difeel Premium 99% Natural Castor Hair Oil to your Amazon cart right now while it’s on sale. At less than $10, even if you don’t love it, you won’t regret having tried it because it’s not super expensive.

The post Grab the popular oil that Amazon shoppers say 'grows hair' while it's on sale for just $7.99 appeared first on In The Know.

