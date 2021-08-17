Grab the milk: There’s a new Girl Scout cookie coming to Kentucky

If you were a Girl Scout, you probably know the campfire song that goes, “make new friends but keep the old. One is silver and the other gold.”

Next year, cookie fans will get a chance to make a new friend when Kentucky’s Wilderness Road Council adds another new Girl Scout cookie to the lineup.

Adventurefuls are inspired by brownies, with caramel-flavored creme on top, with “a hint of sea salt.”

The new cookies will go on sale beginning Jan. 1 along with favorites like Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Shortbreads, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Lemonades and more.

Unlike previous lineup changes, no cookies were dropped to make way for the new one this time.

The new cookie: Adventurefuls, a brownie-like chocolate cookie with caramel creme on top.

The latest Girl Scout lineup next January will be Adventurefuls, a brownie-like chocolate cookie with caramel on top.

Money from the sales of cookies stay local, going toward camp programs, troop activities and member rewards, according to the Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road group. The council serves more than 8,000 girls and young women in 66 counties in Central and Eastern Kentucky and one Ohio county.

