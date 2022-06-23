Grab this iconic Longchamp tote bag while it’s 38% off on Amazon: ‘Nice size and can carry all of my things’

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Cute crossbody bags are nice and all, but when you carry a lot of stuff daily, they don’t always get the job done. If you’re looking for an everyday bag that’s a bit more spacious, head over to Amazon and buy this Longchamp Le Pliage Large Shoulder Tote Bag while it’s on sale for 38% off. This iconic handbag doesn’t go on sale often, and a discount this major is even rarer, so take advantage while you can.

Longchamp Le Pliage Large Shoulder Tote Bag, $145 (Orig. $235)

In addition to red and black, this Longchamp Le Pliage Large Shoulder Tote Bag is also on sale for just $145 in navy blue.

Chances are, you've already seen this popular purse IRL, but there's a reason so many people own it and love it. The nylon is incredibly durable, and the bag's interior is large enough to hold many items. It's no wonder Amazon shoppers give the Longchamp Le Pliage Large Shoulder Tote Bag 4.4 out of 5 stars.

In the reviews on Amazon, one shopper commented, "I received the bag thinking I ordered the wrong size and was about to return [it] when I realized the bag is folded. Silly me! The bag is actually a nice size and can carry all of my things."

Another shopper wrote, "My wife loves this tote bag. This is her 2nd one. She uses it every day to work. It fits all the stuff she brings to work."

It's not clear how long this classic tote bag will be on sale, so don't miss your chance to grab this deal. Add it to your Amazon cart ASAP while it's still available.

P.S. If you're looking for something a bit more high-end, there's a leather Tote Handbag on sale on Amazon, too. Check it out below.

Longchamp Women's Le Pliage Black Leather Top Handle Leather Tote Handbag Medium, $465 (Orig. $549)

