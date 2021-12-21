Grab this Disney bundle deal for the Hawkeye season finale and ESPN+ and Hulu, too

Catch the season finale of Hawkeye on Disney+ and save when you bundle it with ESPN+ and Hulu.

Disney+ is home to one of the best streaming catalogues out there, from classic Disney films to new series like Loki and The Mandalorian. With the highly anticipated finale of Hawkeye coming tomorrow, December 22, there's no better time to sign up. If catching the finale or watching Eternals, starting January 22, 2022, we have great news: Right now you can Disney+—as well as ESPN+ and Hulu—for a bundle deal that's like getting all three services for the price of two.

If you’re already a Disney+ subscriber, you can still beef up your entertainment game by entering the same email on the bundle deal page and switching your account. You’ll be given new accounts for the two additional streaming services to watch on all your favorite devices including Roku, Samsung smart TVs, Xbox and PlayStation consoles and more.

Disney+ offers content from some of the most popular franchises like Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more. You can stream original series like WandaVision, Loki and The Mandalorian, revisit classics like The Simpsons or tune in to the new Will Smith-led series Welcome to Earth.

Critical favorites like Only Murders in the Building are available on Hulu

Meanwhile, Hulu’s expansive library features thousands of must-see titles including Nine Perfect Strangers, Pen15 and Only Murders in the Building. Hulu even offers new episodes of network TV shows as soon as they air, so you won't miss a moment of hit series like Grey's Anatomy and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Better still, you’ll be able to stream How I Met Your Father when it is released on January 18, 2022.

Catch NFL games through ESPN as well

Sports fans will also love this deal, which includes access to live streaming sporting events and coverage, exclusive originals and other sports-related original content. You can stay updated on all your favorite sports with Tom Brady's show Man in the Arena, Eli Manning's show Eli's Places and Stephen A's World with Stephen A. Smith. Watch everything from UFC fights to MLB baseball games, international soccer, golf and even college sports. All the content is available in HD with a compatible display for watching live with rewind and replay features.

This Disney bundle deal offers entertainment for everyone and saves you a few bucks, too! Shop now to get access to all your favorite movies, shows and sports.

