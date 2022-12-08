Grab these designer gifts under $150 at Nordstrom before they’re gone

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Struggling to find great gifts for just a few remaining people on your holiday shopping list? The time crunch definitely doesn’t make things easier, so consider this: Wow them with something designer! There’s just something about a luxury label that impresses even the toughest critics.

Now, if you’re worried you don’t have thousands of dollars to drop on designer gifts, that’s OK. Over at Nordstrom, there are tons of giftable items from brands like Tory Burch, Coach and kate spade new york for less than $150. From wallets and totes to shoes and PJs, these presents are perfect for relatives, friends and anyone else you want to show some extra love to this holiday season.

It’s important to note that today is Dec. 8, so you can’t wait much longer to place your gift orders. All the designer gifts under $150 below are available to ship and will arrive before Christmas if you place your order in the next few days, so get to it!

Tory Burch

Gracie Canvas Tote, $138.60 (Orig. $198)

Tory Burch Hank Court Sneaker, $142.80 (Orig. $238)

Tory Burch Large Cosmetics Case, $98

Tory Burch Perry Bombé Leather Card Case, $148

Coach

Wyn Small Signature Leather Wallet, $122.50 (Orig. $175)

Coach Patch Beanie, $55

Coach Hanna Loafer, $99 (Orig. $165)

Coach Leather Wristlet, $95

kate spade

kate spade new york print short pajamas, $68

kate spade new york honey ballet flat, $96 (Orig. $128)

kate spade new york morgan bow small slim leather bifold wallet, $118

kate spade short quilted jacket, $149.90 (Orig. $198)

