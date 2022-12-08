Grab these designer gifts under $150 at Nordstrom before they’re gone
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Struggling to find great gifts for just a few remaining people on your holiday shopping list? The time crunch definitely doesn’t make things easier, so consider this: Wow them with something designer! There’s just something about a luxury label that impresses even the toughest critics.
Now, if you’re worried you don’t have thousands of dollars to drop on designer gifts, that’s OK. Over at Nordstrom, there are tons of giftable items from brands like Tory Burch, Coach and kate spade new york for less than $150. From wallets and totes to shoes and PJs, these presents are perfect for relatives, friends and anyone else you want to show some extra love to this holiday season.
It’s important to note that today is Dec. 8, so you can’t wait much longer to place your gift orders. All the designer gifts under $150 below are available to ship and will arrive before Christmas if you place your order in the next few days, so get to it!
Gracie Canvas Tote, $138.60 (Orig. $198)
Tory Burch Hank Court Sneaker, $142.80 (Orig. $238)
Tory Burch Large Cosmetics Case, $98
Tory Burch Perry Bombé Leather Card Case, $148
Wyn Small Signature Leather Wallet, $122.50 (Orig. $175)
Coach Patch Beanie, $55
Coach Hanna Loafer, $99 (Orig. $165)
kate spade new york print short pajamas, $68
kate spade new york honey ballet flat, $96 (Orig. $128)
kate spade new york morgan bow small slim leather bifold wallet, $118
kate spade short quilted jacket, $149.90 (Orig. $198)
If you liked this story, check out these best-selling pillows on sale for just $30.
The post Grab these designer gifts under $150 at Nordstrom before they’re gone appeared first on In The Know.
More from In The Know:
8 gifts for the person who is totally obsessed with their dog
These are the best fitness gifts for the active people in your life
10 gifts for the Le Creuset lover that are $100 or less
11 gifts for your girlfriend under $100 that will make her feel extra special