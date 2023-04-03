Grab a buddy to fly for free: Southwest brings Companion Pass promo for 3 days only

Pack your bags and grab your favorite travel buddy. Southwest Airlines' Companion Pass offer is back this late summer, allowing eligible travelers to have someone fly with them for free.

There are only three days to qualify for the promotion: members from its frequent flier program will need to register for the promotion and purchase a Southwest flight (either one round-trip flight or two one-way flights) between 8 a.m. CDT April 3 and 11:50 p.m. CDT on April 5, according to a news release. Travel for the purchased flight will need to happen by May 24. Previously purchased flights do not qualify.

The Southwest member will get a Companion Pass in their account on Aug. 15, which they can designate to someone who can accompany them on as many flights as they want between Aug. 15 and Sept. 30.

"We're continuously looking for opportunities to appreciate our Rapid Rewards Members, especially with this unique way to earn the coveted Companion Pass," Jonathan Clarkson, vice president of marketing at Southwest, said in a statement. "It's a great way for them to experience the value and many perks of our award-winning loyalty program, as well as our legendary hospitality."

Typically, Companion Passes are given out when someone earns 135,000 Companion Pass qualifying points or flies 100 qualifying flights.

