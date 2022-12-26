How to grab a bargain and avoid pitfalls in the Boxing Day sales

Vicky Shaw, PA Personal Finance Correspondent
·4 min read

Boxing Day shoppers will be trying particularly hard this year to get the best value for money as everyday bills surge.

Reena Sewraz, a Which? money expert, said: “No matter what you are in the market for in the Boxing Day sales, there are ways to keep costs down and even earn money as you shop.

“Take time to identify the products you really want and check that the ‘deal’ you’re seeing represents a genuine saving.

“That way, you can beat the hype and be confident that you’ll emerge from the post-Christmas sales with quality products that will last for years to come – and all for a bargain price.”

With the cost-of-living crisis putting pressure on household budgets, consumer group Which? has compiled some tips to help those seeking value for their money:

1. Make sure deals are genuine. 

Do not assume a deal is worth it just because it claims to offer a big saving.

Offers such as: “Was £100, now £50” may exaggerate discounts, Which? cautioned.

The consumer group has previously looked at products on “special offer” and found several items were actually listed at their lower price for longer than they were at their full price over the course of a year.

Ideally, shoppers will have made a note of items they are interested in advance and used price tracking websites to check the history of the price.

An item that is discounted in one store could well be on sale for an even better price elsewhere, so it is worth shopping around. If you are shopping in-store, do a quick online check on your phone to check for better prices, Which? suggests.

2. Avoid fake reviews.

Shoppers should be wary of fake, paid-for or misleading user reviews when shopping online, Which? warned.

It suggested reading through reviews, and keep an eye out for anything suspect.

Red flags include multiple reviews being posted around the same time, overwhelming praise and the same phrases popping up in separate reviews. Check if reviewers are verified purchasers, though this alone will not guarantee authenticity.

One way to get a more balanced view of a product is to ignore the five star ratings and check the four, three and two star reviews, the consumer group suggested.

3. Be cautious about “buy now, pay later”.

Online stores are increasingly promoting buy now, pay later (BNPL) options but Which? found that shoppers often are not fully aware of the potential consequences and that overspending may be encouraged, potentially landing people in debt.

The consumer group suggested taking the time to read and understand the terms and conditions, and potential risks, before rushing ahead with a purchase.

The terms of buy now, pay later agreements may vary depending on what firm is providing the service and some may include certain customer protections.

A spokesperson for BNPL service Clearpay said: “Clearpay advises shoppers to buy only what you can afford, schedule repayments to sync up with paychecks, and use email and text message reminders to make sure your payments are made on time and you have money in your account.”

4. Earn cashback as you shop.

Shoppers can claim cashback on their purchases via websites and apps such as Quidco and TopCashback.

Retailers may offer cashback as a fixed amount or a percentage of the purchase.

Be aware that you will need to use the cashback website’s link for your purchase to be counted.

Cashback may not track, although you could try raising a claim for it, and it could take months to reach your account.

Which? said it is still important to compare upfront costs first, as even the most generous cashback offers may not compensate for a high price.

Cashback could be viewed as an added bonus if you are set on buying an item anyway.

5. Watch out for unsafe products.

Which? investigations have previously found problems with illegal Christmas lights that failed to meet the requirements of the Electrical Equipment (Safety) regulations, baby carriers that failed to meet basic safety standards and dangerous children’s toys being sold on online marketplaces.

6. Know your rights.

Some retailers extend their returns periods around the festive season to give people more time to take back unwanted gifts. Checking a store’s returns policy before you buy something means you will know exactly when you will need to take it back if you want to.

Bear in mind that you have more rights when you shop online than in-store.

7. Beware of scams.

Online scams are rife, with many people facing unsolicited texts, emails and calls from fraudsters trying to take advantage of uncertainty and the increase in online shopping.

Delivery text scams are common – some fraudsters claim you need to pay an “unpaid shipping fee” and include a link for you to follow from where they could steal your details. Watch out for the warning signs of a scam and do all you can to check a message is authentic before you click on any links.

Latest Stories

  • Harris' widow on field in Pittsburgh as his No. 32 retired

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' No. 32 during a bittersweet ceremony on Saturday night at halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The long-planned honour came three days after Harris died at age 72 and one day after the 50th anniversary of “The Immaculate Reception” Harris pulled off in a playoff victory over the Raiders. Harris' widow, Dana Dokmanovich, and their son, Dok, joined Steelers president Art Rooney II on stage w

  • Anna Paul's boyfriend passes out while de-sexing a horse

    Anna Paul's boyfriend passes out while de-sexing a horse. Source: Anna Paul

  • SC 3rd fastest-growing state of 2022, US Census data shows. Where are people coming from most?

    South Carolina was quite a popular state to move to this year. Here’s where people have been coming from lately.

  • Meghan Markle rep blasts The Sun over 'PR stunt' apology, says tabloid hasn't tried reaching out

    The statement came as a result of British newspaper publishing Jeremy Clarkson's column in which he wrote that he hated the Duchess "on a cellular level."

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Embiid, Harden help 76ers blow by Knicks to win 8th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 35 points, James Harden had 29 points and 13 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers blew by the New York Knicks in the final quarter, extending their winning streak to eight games with a 119-112 victory Sunday. Georges Niang hit four 3-pointers in Philadelphia's fourth-quarter surge and finished with 16 points, while De’Anthony Melton added 15 as the 76ers got off to a good start on a four-game road trip after sweeping a seven-game homestand. The Sixers never led t

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • NHL best and worst: Elias Pettersson finally finding his groove

    Elias Pettersson exploded for a five-point night to headline this holiday edition of the NHL's best and worst of the week.

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Browns, Deshaun Watson eliminated from playoff chase

    CLEVELAND (AP) — On a freezing day for football, the Browns' most jarring chill came at the end. Unable to deliver the big play in the clutch, quarterback Deshaun Watson's second home game ended with him being sacked, perhaps a fitting conclusion for a Cleveland season grounded from the start. Watson threw three incompletions in the final minute — tight end David Njoku dropped a possible tying TD with 30 seconds left — before being thrown for a loss on Cleveland's final play as the Browns lost 1

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Chargers face Colts on rebound after historically poor games

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts players spent the early part of this week revealing the unvarnished truth about their historic loss at Minnesota. They called it disappointing and embarrassing, and it's not the first time they've used those descriptions this season or even this month. Just nine days after allowing the largest comeback in NFL history and three weeks after yielding the second-highest fourth-quarter point total in league history, the Colts hope to use Monday night's prime-tim

  • AP source: Conklin, Browns agree on 4-year, $60 million deal

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Right tackle Jack Conklin has agreed to a four-year, $60 million contract extension to stay with the Cleveland Browns, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Friday. Conklin, who was in the final year of a three-year, $42 million deal he got in 2020 as a free agent, will sign the deal in the coming days, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the agreement. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, first told ESPN about the

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci