Grab up to 30% off a Solo Stove fire pit just in time for Labor Day 2021

You can get Solo Stove bundles for a major discount right now

Labor Day is almost here, and that means summer is about to come to an end. As the temperature drops, though, it doesn't mean the outdoor fun is over. Enjoy the upcoming fall nights with a fire pit for added warmth. Don't own one? You're in luck: the Solo Stove fire pits that we love are now available for up to 30% off. Plus, there's also bundle deals available on one of our cult-favorite fire pits along with all of the handy accessories you could desire.

For the ultimate portable solution for the backyard or even to take with you on the road in the RV, there's the Solo Stove Ranger compact fire pit, which is down from $269.99 to just $199.99, grabbing you a savings of $70. The slightly larger Solo Stove Bonfire backyard fire pit, which Sunil Doshi, head of product at Reviewed, dubbed his "favorite thing" he bought during the pandemic, is down from $349.99 to $239.99. Finally, the Solo Stove Yukon XL fire pit, the biggest model in the line, is now down from $599.99 to just $434.99, a savings of $165.

The Solo Stove Yukon has plenty of space for you and your house guests.

Each one of these fire pits is completely smokeless—really! They feature Solo Stove's signature 360-degree AirFlow design that ensures that air is drawn from the bottom to feed heated oxygen at the top. Sunil confirms that the technology really does work: "There is a little smoke when you first light it, [but] within minutes, the smoke dwindles to almost nothing." It's so effect, in fact, that he said it was like "magic" when he first used it. Owners agree, with all three models receiving 5-star ratings from thousands of happy customers.

There are also amazing bundle deals on sale if you're looking to grab everything needed for the perfect starlight picnic. Get the Bonfire backyard fire pit bundled with a stand to help minimize heat transfer underneath, a shield to trap sparks and ember and a shelter (i.e. cover) to protect it from the elements for just $459.99, saving you $180.

There are similar bundle deals for the other two models as well, as well as ultimate bundles with more accessories, like fire pit tools and stainless steel sticks for roasting hot dogs, marshmallows and more. Get the Ranger Ultimate bundle, for example, that includes the Ranger portable fire pit, stand, shield, shelter, fire pit tools and roasting sticks down from $629.99 to $374.99, saving a whopping $255. You can even browse cooking bundles that include a compact fire pit with a stand and cast iron grill, turning it into an outdoor cooking station for burgers, hot dogs and more. Get everything in one fell swoop and be ready for the cool fall nights to come.

The best Solo Stove deals to shop right now

The Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle makes for a great starter kit for summertime BBQ sessions.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Labor Day 2021: Save up to 30% off a Solo Stove fire pit now