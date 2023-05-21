GR Engineering Services Limited's (ASX:GNG) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 9.6% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard GR Engineering Services (ASX:GNG). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Specifically, we decided to study GR Engineering Services' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for GR Engineering Services is:

56% = AU$33m ÷ AU$59m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.56 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of GR Engineering Services' Earnings Growth And 56% ROE

First thing first, we like that GR Engineering Services has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 16% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. So, the substantial 37% net income growth seen by GR Engineering Services over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

We then compared GR Engineering Services' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 29% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about GR Engineering Services''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is GR Engineering Services Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 90% (implying that it keeps only 9.5% of profits) for GR Engineering Services suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Besides, GR Engineering Services has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that GR Engineering Services has some positive attributes. Especially the growth in earnings which was backed by an impressive ROE. Still, the high ROE could have been even more beneficial to investors had the company been reinvesting more of its profits. As highlighted earlier, the current reinvestment rate appears to be negligible. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. You can do your own research on GR Engineering Services and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

