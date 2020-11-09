GPSC Recruitment 2020: Gujarat Commission opens applications for 1,203 posts at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

GPSC Recruitment 2020: The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has published an official notification inviting applications for as many as 1,203 posts on its website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the various vacant positions by following the prescribed guidelines before 1 December by visiting gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The commission will be starting the online application process from Tuesday, 10 November. According to reports, the examination is likely to be conducted next year, between 9 May to 27 June.

The GPSC is likely to announce the results of the recruitment exam between the months of September and November, 2021.

Some of the vacant positions include 257 vacancies in the Gujarat Administration Service (Class 1), 131 vacant posts as paediatrician, 35 as research officer, 6 as professor and 38 as assistant professor.

Other posts available in the GPSC Recruitment 2020-21 are Radiologist Class I, Administrative Officer, Gujarat Administration Service (Class 2), Chief Industrial Consultant, Industrial Officer, Geologist, Library Director, Joint Agriculture Director, Assistant Archaeologist Director, Assistant Horticultural Director, Superintendent Archaeologist, Administrative Officer, Electrical Supervisor (Mines), General Medicine (General), General Medicine (Special Bharti), Range Forest Officer, and Assistant Director (Boiler).

Reports said that in order to apply for the given posts, candidates must go through the prescribed educational and work experience listed for the exact post by the Gujarat commission.

Based upon the different levels of jobs, there are various education qualifications the candidate must have. These include passing Senior Secondary, Post Graduate or Graduate level. Application will not be accepted if a candidate fails to meet the requirement.

Check out the detailed notification published by the GPSC in Gujarati here.

